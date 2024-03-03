Best teams for Dreamjolt TV event in Honkai Star Rail

With the launch of the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 2.0, players received yet another event to complete. The Dreamjolt TV event features five stages with five dissimilar challenges for the players to conquer. With each stage released daily, players might wonder what the best teams are to complete the challenges.

This article lists the best team to clear each stage of the Dreamjolt TV event in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Best team for Dreamjolt TV Keeping Up With the Bagtrashians challenge in Honkai Star Rail

Himeko, Xueyi, Ruan Mei, Lynx

A team featuring Himeko, Xueyi, Ruan Mei, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Himeko (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Xueyi (Secondary DPS)

(Secondary DPS) Ruan Mei (Support/buffer)

(Support/buffer) Lynx (Healer)

This team composition revolves around dealing damage through follow-up attacks, which Himeko and Xueyi specialize in. While the main DPS is busy fighting, Xueyi deals significant Quantum damage to the adversaries.

Meanwhile, Ruan Mei boosts their Weakness Break efficiency, allowing the DPS units to deal additional damage, and Lynx cleanses each of her allies and heals them when needed.

Best team for Dreamjolt TV Penaconian Idol challenge in Honkai Star Rail

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Argenti, Sparkle, Luocha

A team featuring Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Argenti, Sparkle, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Primary DPS)

(Primary DPS) Argenti (Secondary DPS)

(Secondary DPS) Sparkle (Buffer)

(Buffer) Luocha (Healer)

Imbibitor Lunae is the main DPS in this team composition. He is one of the best DPS units in the title and deals the most damage, while Argenti assists him by further dealing significant damage to the opponents.

Sparkle buffs their CRIT DMG, allowing them to deal additional damage to the adversaries. Meanwhile, Luocha heals every ally to make sure they survive the battle.

Best team for Dreamjolt TV Inferno’s Kitchen challenge in Honkai Star Rail

Black Swan, Kafka, Hanya, Luocha

A team featuring Black Swan, Kafka, Hanya, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Black Swan (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Kafka (Secondary DPS)

(Secondary DPS) Hanya (Buffer)

(Buffer) Luocha (Healer)

This Honkai Star Rail team composition features Black Swan as the primary DPS unit. She is one of the newest Nihility characters in this space odyssey and can deal significant Wind damage to the opponents. Kafka assists her by dealing absurd Lightning damage to the adversaries.

Meanwhile, Hanya boosts Black Swan's and Kafka's SPD and ATK, respectively, allowing them to deal greater damage. Luocha stays in the back lines, ensuring his team members survive the battle.

Best team for Dreamjolt TV Dancing with the Simians challenge in Honkai Star Rail

Topaz & Numby, Dr. Ratio, Hanya, March 7th

A team featuring Topaz & Numby, Dr. Ratio, Hanya, and March 7th (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz & Numby (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Dr. Ratio (Secondary DPS)

(Secondary DPS) Hanya (Buffer)

(Buffer) March 7th (Tank)

This team composition featuring Topaz & Numby and Dr. Ratio involves dealing significant follow-up attack damage. Both DPS characters take turns unleashing follow-up attacks while Hanya provides various buffs to boost their damage further.

Meanwhile, March 7th grants everyone shields and unleashes follow-up attacks whenever a shielded ally gets hit.