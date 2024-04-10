Best tips for beginners in Brawl Stars

Beginners in Brawl Stars often struggle to grasp the mechanics of this title's gameplay and find themselves stuck at various points in the game. They may often be frustrated with continuous losses due to a lack of strategies and knowledge. As such, they often resort to switching between game modes and experimenting with different brawlers in an attempt to do better.

This article highlights some of the best tips for beginners to help them on their Brawl Stars journey.

Top tips for beginners in Brawl Stars

Precise shooting (Image via Supercell)

Here are some tips that can help you improve your performance in Brawl Stars matches:

Mastering aim: While auto-aim is an excellent tool for newcomers, learning to manually aim is crucial for long-term success. Longer-range Brawlers often yield better results when you're aiming manually, offering greater precision and control.

Understanding enemy levels: Being aware of your opponents' power levels can be a game-changer. Icons beneath enemy Brawlers indicate their level of upgrades, allowing you to adjust your strategy accordingly. Whether it's gadgets, star powers, or gears, knowing what your opponents bring to the table helps you make informed decisions during gameplay.

Ammo management: Keeping track of enemy ammo can give you a significant advantage. By timing your attacks when opponents are low on ammo, you can strike when they're vulnerable, especially Brawlers with slower reload speeds.

Utilizing stealth: Utilize bushes and invisibility to your advantage. Remember that enemies can't see you unless they're within close range, allowing for strategic positioning and surprise attacks. However, be mindful of enemy vision gadgets and abilities like Bo's circling eagle star power, which can reveal your location.

Understanding status effects: Different tint colors indicate various status effects on Brawlers, such as damage boosts, slowed movements, or ongoing damage. Recognizing these effects can help you assess threats and opportunities during gameplay.

Healing strategies: Understanding the different methods of healing can help you survive longer. In matches, brawlers can heal either through abilities, healing pads, or naturally. Prioritize falling back to heal rather than risking unnecessary deaths, which can grant your opponents an advantage.

Progression and game mode-specific tips

Progression tips (Image via Supercell)

Here are some tips that can help you to progress quickly in Brawl Stars:

Save gold for essential upgrades rather than purchasing gadgets or star powers outright.

Take advantage of daily quests for significant progression boosts.

Participate in Club League for additional rewards and use Club coins wisely on PowerPoints.

Invest gems in the Brawl Pass for maximum value, unlocking skins, pins, and other cosmetics.

Earn Mastery Points by participating in Ranked Season and earn as many trophies as you can to get exclusive offers.

Here are some tips related to Brawl Stars' different game modes:

In Brawl Ball , exploit the minimum pass distance and use super kicks strategically.

, exploit the minimum pass distance and use super kicks strategically. In Gem Grab , prioritize gem collection and minimize gem distribution among teammates.

, prioritize gem collection and minimize gem distribution among teammates. In Bounty , get kills strategically to maximize points without excessively increasing your Bounty.

, get kills strategically to maximize points without excessively increasing your Bounty. In Showdown , understanding power cube mechanics and utilizing teamwork effectively will yield desirable results.

, understanding power cube mechanics and utilizing teamwork effectively will yield desirable results. In Hot Zone, spread out to cover and control multiple zones efficiently.

