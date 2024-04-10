Brawl Stars: All Mythic Gears, ranked

Brawl Stars Mythic Gears are special customizable enhancements belonging to specific Brawlers. These Gears help the Brawlers to exert dominance by enhancing their strengths on the battlefield. There are currently ten Mythic Gears available in the game, and each one provides different benefits to Brawlers.

This article ranks these Brawl Stars Mythic Gears based on their strengths and utility in the game.

Top 10 Mythic Gears in Brawl Stars

10) Exhausting Storm

Exhausting Storm Mythic Gear (Image via Supercell)

At the bottom of the list sits "Exhausting Storm," a Mythic Gear tailored for Sandy. It reduces enemy damage by 10% when they attack from within Sandy's Sandstorm, but its practical utility remains questionable.

Given the nature of gameplay dynamics, opponents often avoid lingering within Sandy's Sandstorm, rendering this Gear ineffective in most scenarios.

9) Bat Storm

Bat Storm Mythic Gear (Image via Supercell)

Mortis's "Bat Storm" accelerates the speed of his bats by 50%. While this enhancement may seem appealing, Mortis typically relies on other essential Gears for optimal performance.

Although it can be useful, the situational advantage it offers does not justify sacrificing the other enhancements offered by Mortis's Epic and Super Rare Gears.

8) Sticky Oil

Sticky Oil Mythic Gear (Image via Supercell)

Amber's "Sticky Oil" occupies the eighth spot on this list. It slows down enemies by 10% within her oil spills. Despite its potential utility in specific game modes or map layouts, there are better Gears for Amber.

7) Enduring Toxins

Enduring Toxins Mythic Gear (Image via Supercell)

Crow's "Enduring Toxins" boosts his poison damage by 30%. This enhancement aids Crow in remaining relevant within the meta, compensating for his otherwise lackluster damage output. This Gear is also involved in the best Crow build in Brawl Stars.

Given the limited necessity for alternative Gears with Crow, this Mythic Gear offers reasonable utility. However, the seventh position is mostly based on the fact that other Mythich Gears provide more utility and are better overall.

6) Quadruplets

Quadruplets Mythic Gear (Image via Supercell)

Eve's "Quadruplets" augments her Super by spawning an additional hatchling. Particularly effective in countering certain brawlers on specific maps, this enhancement bolsters Eve's control over the battlefield without necessitating sacrifices in other essential gears.

It is ranked sixth because it fails to make Eve one of the best brawlers in Brawl Stars.

5) Thicc Head

Thicc Head Mythic Gear (Image via Supercell)

Tick's "Thicc Head" fortifies his Super, "HeadFirst," with an additional 1000 hit points. While power creep has slightly diminished its impact over time, it remains a stalwart choice for Tick enthusiasts, offering increased survivability and disruptive potential.

4) Super Turret

Super Turret Mythic Gear (Image via Supercell)

Pam's "Super Turret" is placed in fourth position, mainly because it increments the healing output of her turret by 20%. This enhancement proves invaluable in sustaining Pam and her allies during prolonged engagements, particularly in objective-based game modes where map control hinges on sustained presence.

3) Sticky Spikes

Sticky Spikes Mythic Gear (Image via Supercell)

Spike's "Sticky Spikes" enhances the effectiveness of his Super by slowing enemies an additional 30%. Renowned for its synergy with Spike's Hypercharge attack and its potent crowd control capabilities, this Mythic Gear ensures Spike remains a formidable force in any Brawl Stars match.

This Gear is in third place because it is used often by players in almost every map and game mode. It is essential for the best Spike build in Brawl Stars.

2) Lingering Smoke

Lingering Smoke Mythic Gear (Image via Supercell)

Leon's "Lingering Smoke" claims the runner-up position, extending the duration of his Super by one second. This seemingly minor extension translates to increased versatility and potential game-winning plays, making it an indispensable choice for Leon enthusiasts seeking to capitalize on stealth and surprise.

Lingering Smoke takes the second position because it often decides the result of a match by making Leon even more threatening on the battlefield.

1) Talk to the Hand

Talk to the Hand Mythic Gear (Image via Supercell)

Gene's "Talk to the Hand," sits at the top of the Mythic Gear hierarchy. It extends the range to his Magic Hand ability and is widely acknowledged as a game-changer.

This enhancement elevates Gene's utility and threat potential, enabling clutch plays and strategic pulls that can sway the tide of battle. It is at the top position due to its ability to enhance Gene's combat prowess by a significant margin.

