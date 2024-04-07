5 best brawlers in Brawl Stars (Season 25)

Brawl Stars Season 25, titled Ragnarok, began on April 4, 2024, featuring two new Ranked modifiers, called Sick Beats and Barbed Ammo. The Sick Beats modifier negates all the slows-down and knockback effects, decreasing the efficiency of those brawlers who depend on such effects. In contrast, the Barbed Ammo modifier deals additional damage to enemy brawlers upon hitting them.

This article highlights the 5 best brawlers who are currently dominating the Brawl Stars Season 25 battle arena.

What are the five best brawlers in Brawl Stars Season 25?

1) Gene

The first brawler in the list, Gene (Image via Supercell)

Gene's rise to prominence in Brawl Stars Season 25 can be attributed to a combination of recent buffs and his unparalleled strategic value. Despite undergoing minor adjustments, Gene's kit remains potent, particularly in modes like Sick Beats, where his pull ability remains highly effective. This versatile mechanic allows Gene to disrupt enemy formations and secure crucial kills, making him a game-changer in team compositions.

Gene's presence in modes like Bounty and Knockout further cements his status as a top-tier pick, where his ability to disrupt enemy strategies proves invaluable. With the right positioning and teamwork, Gene can turn the tide of battle, leveraging his long-range poke damage and disruptive abilities to control the battlefield and secure victory for his team.

2) Charlie

The second brawler in the list, Charlie (Image via SpenLC - Brawl Stars/YouTube)

Charlie's dominance in Season 25 stems from her exceptional versatility and resilience. Despite initial skepticism, her competitive stats speak volumes, making her a top pick across various game modes. One of the features that makes Charlie stand out is her ability to excel in multiple scenarios, from Bounty to Knockout. Her surprising range and powerful Spiders gadget apply immense pressure on opponents, often catching them off guard using tiny spiders.

Moreover, Charlie's effectiveness remains consistent across various modifiers, solidifying her status as a formidable force in the current meta. Whether countering tanky brawlers or exploiting map control, Charlie's adaptability and consistent performance make her a key asset in Brawl Stars Season 25.

3) Meg

The third brawler in the list, Meg (Image via Supercell)

While Meg's inclusion among the top brawlers may surprise some, her unique strengths make her a valuable asset in Season 25. Despite boasting a lower damage output compared to other brawlers, Meg's tankiness and ability to apply consistent pressure set her apart from the competition. She excels in countering sharpshooters and disrupting enemy strategies, making her a formidable opponent in modes like Bounty and Knockout.

Furthermore, Meg's effectiveness remains consistent across various modifiers, particularly in modes like Sick Beats and Bobbed Ammo, where her sustained damage can shine. With the right positioning and strategic play, Meg can turn the tide of battle in her team's favor, leveraging her resilience and relentless pressure to secure victory.

4) Amber

The fourth brawler in the list, Amber (Image via Supercell)

Despite receiving recent damage nerf, Amber remains a formidable force in Season 25, thanks to her versatility and high burst damage potential. Her ability to control the battlefield with powerful attacks and supers allows her to dictate the pace of matches, particularly in modes like Heist and Gem Grab.

Additionally, Amber's effectiveness is amplified by her strong presence in maps where her mobility and range can be fully utilized. Whether facing off against tanks or sharpshooters, Amber's relentless pressure makes her a valuable asset in the current meta.

Equipping the right Amber build in Brawl Stars allows the brawler to dominate the battlefield with precise positioning, leveraging her versatility and high burst damage potential to secure victory for her team.

5) Rico

The fifth brawler in the list, Rico (Image via Supercell)

Rico's potential in skilled hands cannot be overstated. While he may not be considered a top-tier brawler by everyone, his ability to carry matches, especially in solo queue scenarios, is undeniable. Rico's versatility and ability to control the battlefield make him a valuable asset in many situations. His bouncing shots catch opponents off guard, while his super allows for devastating area control.

Additionally, Rico's effectiveness remains consistent across various maps and game modes, making him a reliable pick in Season 25. With the right positioning and strategic play, Rico can turn the tide of battle, leveraging his versatility and devastating firepower to secure victory for his team.

