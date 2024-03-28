Beginners in Dice Dreams wanting to invest themself in this board game often encounter confusion and challenges. They frequently commit errors that impede their advancement and result in the loss of in-game items like coins. Dice Dreams features numerous rules and subtleties that newcomers should familiarize themselves with before diving into their gaming experience.

This article provides the required tips essential for the success of beginners in Dice Dreams.

What are the best tips for beginners in Dice Dreams?

1) Strategic roll management

Efficient use of rolls (Image via SuperPlay Ltd.)

One of the key strategies for beginners in Dice Dreams is to manage your rolls effectively. Always strive to save your rolls whenever possible, especially when you've accumulated a substantial number of them.

Combining rolls with higher factors, such as x2 or x5, can significantly enhance your rewards. However, use these high-consumption factors wisely for maximum benefit.

2) Invest coins wisely

Strategic use of coins (Image via SuperPlay Ltd.)

While it's tempting to hoard coins earned through rolls, it's crucial to invest them regularly in building your kingdom. Dice Dreams allows players to steal from each other, making large coin reserves vulnerable to attacks.

By investing in your kingdom's development, you not only strengthen your defenses but also minimize potential losses from rival players.

3) Shield your kingdom

Kingdom protection (Image via SuperPlay Ltd.)

Protecting your kingdom should be a top priority for the beginners in Dice Dreams. Aim to have three shields at all times to safeguard against external attacks. Once an opponent initiates an attack, he targets your kingdom using a giant slingshot. Bob, the cartoon character, launched through the slingshot, is stopped mid-air by your deployed shield, which gets broken upon stopping an attack.

Utilize rolls to replenish broken shields promptly, as leaving your kingdom vulnerable can lead to significant setbacks. Remember, a well-defended kingdom is less likely to be targeted by adversaries.

4) Claim free in-game items

Sticker collection (Image via SuperPlay Ltd.)

Stay updated by regularly visiting Dice Dreams' official Facebook page. Take advantage of vouchers and promotions to claim free in-game items such as rolls, stickers, and more. These items can provide valuable boosts to your gameplay and aid in your progression within the game.

Claiming the free rolls in Dice Dreams is easy. You only need to follow a few easy steps using your mobile device.

5) Strategic kingdom building

Avoid procrastination (Image via SuperPlay Ltd.)

When building your kingdom, ensure you have amassed enough resources to complete the construction without delays. Starting the construction process prematurely can make your palace vulnerable to attacks and monument destruction.

Do not procrastinate on the kingdom's construction once you have initiated it, as it makes it vulnerable to attacks. Build the whole kingdom at once by using the rolls in your storage.

