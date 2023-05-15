5 best tips for cooking in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, which means it maintains many gameplay elements from the original. While it's a new and different game, many mechanics, such as cooking meals, have been carried over. Cooking is a precious part of the game since it provides hearty meals that can restore health, stamina, and more. Cooking is the same as in the previous title down to the controls, but if you're unfamiliar, look no further.

This article will give you a few tips on what to do when cooking in Tears of the Kingdom.

Reading the Bio and four other tips for cooking in Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

5) Mark cooking stations

Cooking pots aren't all that common, and plenty of areas on the map don't have any. As such, it's essential to note where they are. You'll eventually eat all of your meals and need to cook more or accumulate a lot of ingredients in your inventory and need to use them.

You can always fast-travel to a nearby tower or shrine, but only if you know a cooking pot nearby.

4) Make a variety of meals

When cooking ingredients in mass, ensure you spruce them up. Ensure you have meals that can restore many hearts or at least a few. You don't always need to eat something to restore eight hearts, so be sure to have some meals that won't be wasted.

Even if you have that many hearts, it's always good to be able to restore the very few you've lost in combat if that's necessary. Utilize variety in the type of meals (i.e., warming or stamina) you craft, too.

3) Read the bio

Some items make elixirs (Image via Nintendo)

When you're putting items into a dish, make sure to read the bios. Many ingredients have effects you must know about, like the warming abilities of peppers and so on. Don't use those ingredients if you don't want the meal to keep you warm. It's never a bad thing to have those meals, but if you don't need them or need something else, it's better to save them.

Additionally, some items specify that they need to be cooked with monster parts and might be wasted in a regular dish. Pay close attention to what each item is and does. This will help you save ingredients and make the meals that Tears of the Kingdom players need.

2) Cook everything

When you set out to make meals, cooking pretty much everything you have is advisable. When you're out and about in the world, cooking cannot be done, making the ingredients you carry temporarily useless.

As such, it's best to cook everything into meals which are more helpful than eating raw ingredients. When you're in a bind, eating a full meal will elongate your life and prevent a game over much better than eating a few raw mushrooms. Even if they're toasted by a fire, cooking them into a Tears of the Kingdom meal is much more helpful.

1) Pay attention to how much food you're putting in

Select the right amount of items in Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Gamers Heroes on YouTube)

When making a dish, paying attention to how much food you include is essential. The more items you have in a recipe, the more hearts it can restore. That is good for the game's end, but it can be disadvantageous earlier. Most meals end up restoring far more hearts than you even have.

When you start Tears of the Kingdom, you get three hearts and slowly add more. Making meals that restore five or more hearts is a bit of a waste, so try cooking with fewer ingredients.

Poll : 0 votes