Best tips to reach Brawl Stars Masters tier

The Brawl Stars Masters tier stands as the pinnacle of achievement in this game, offering various rewards, including the coveted Legendary Starr Drop. Starting at Bronze I with 1,000 trophies, players aim to ascend to this prestigious division by accumulating 9,000 trophies throughout the season. Trophies are acquired by defeating opponent brawlers in thrilling battles.

This article provides some tips to reach the Brawl Stars Masters tier.

What are the tips to reach Brawl Stars Masters tier?

These tips will help you reach the Brawl Stars Masters tier:

1) Drafting in Diamond tier

Piper (Image via Supercell)

With the ban feature available from the Diamond I level, it's crucial to use it strategically. Understanding the nuances of drafting can give you a significant edge. The coin flip determines who will pick or ban a brawler during the drafting phase.

If you get to pick first, select strong carry brawlers like Piper, who can dictate the pace of the game. On the other hand, you should go for bans that disrupt the opponent's meta picks, leaving them at a disadvantage. For instance, in Heist, banning aggressive brawlers like Edgar or Jessie can alleviate the pressure on your team.

Remember, effective bans can tilt the scales in your favor, especially against opponents of similar skill levels.

2) Adaptability and correct

Stu (Image via Supercell)

When you are playing game modes like Gem Grab or Knockouts, it's essential to adjust accordingly. Analyze the map dynamics and your team composition before making picks. Banning powerhouses like Angelo and Melody can restrict the opponent's options, setting the stage for a favorable matchup.

Leverage brawlers like Stu to counter tanks and maintain control of the battlefield. Furthermore, equipping this unit with his best build in Brawl Stars increases his effectiveness.

3) Drafting in Mythic tier

Gene (Image via Supercell)

As you ascend to the Mythic tier, the stakes get higher, and you need to capitalize on your chances to gain trophies. While roster limitations may restrict ideal picks, focus on maximizing the potential of available brawlers. Consider the map layout and opponent's choices to formulate a cohesive strategy.

For instance, on the New Horizons map where throwers dominate, prioritize brawlers with wall-breaking abilities like Gene or Brock. Come up with strategies centered around countering opponent picks while capitalizing on your team's strengths to get better results in Mythic.

Drafting in Legendary tier

Sprout (Image via Supercell)

As you continue your journey, you will get from Mythic I to Mythic II and finally to Mythic III. After that, you will enter Legendary I, where drafting becomes a mind game. You need to be more clever in this division and predict your opponent's strategies while devising your own. Prioritize bans and picks that disrupt enemy compositions while bolstering your own.

In instances like Split, where map control is paramount, choose brawlers adept at maintaining zone presence to reach the Brawl Stars Masters tier. Avoid pitfalls like drafting counterintuitive matchups or neglecting crucial bans.

