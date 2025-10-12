Battlefield 6 is finally here, and it’s a great time to know the best tips and tricks that might help to improve your gameplay. In fast-paced games like this one, most players struggle to win a match. Securing a match in this title largely depends on how well you coordinate with your teammates, get frags, and use a class's unique abilities. That said, whether you are a long-time veteran or new to the game, you'll likely benefit from knowing about the best tips and tricks for playing the game.

On that note, this article covers some of the best tips and tricks for Battlefield 6.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Best tips and tricks to know before jumping into Battlefield 6

1) Tune Battlefied 6's default settings

Before you hop into a match, make sure to tune some settings in the game. There are many tweakable options, but at the initial stage, we recommend focusing on the camera settings to aid your gameplay.

Here are some of the best camera/graphics settings that you should change to win most of your fights:

Tune the camera and graphics settings to win most fights (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Camera/Graphics settings:

Field View (Maximize it to cover more of your surroundings): 115

115 World Motion Blur: 0

0 Camera Shake Amount (Reduce shakiness caused by explosion): 50

50 Weapon Motion Blur (Reduce to the minimum): 0

0 Weapon Field of View: Wide

2) Understand your role in the game

Since the game consists of different classes, it’s important to pick one that truly matches your playstyle. For instance, players who are looking for more aggressive gameplay can opt for the Assault class. You can check out our best Assault class loadout guide to make it even more effective.

One of the best tips and tricks for playing this game is to choose the class that best suits your playstyle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

On the other hand, if you enjoy supporting your teammates and keeping the squad alive, the Support class might suit you better. Ultimately, the game is all about finding the ideal class that fits your playstyle and learning how to use its unique abilities.

Each class comes with its own gadgets, abilities, and weapons, which create a huge impact on the overall gameplay. Hence, you must experiment with the best class for yourself before jumping into a match.

3) Use the firing range

Many players directly jump into the game without spending any time training their aim. This often causes them to miss or whiff shots during intense fights. In a fast-paced game like Battlefield, you must have a proper aim to hit your targets in the blink of an eye. Apart from that, in Battlefield 6, most weapons come with a bit of recoil, which makes them difficult to control, especially at long ranges.

Always jump into the aim training session before starting a match in Battlefield 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

In a situation like this, you must train properly to understand the recoil pattern of your favorite weapons. In addition to that, you should also learn about the best weapons and their ideal loadouts so you can reduce their recoil and make them more accurate while hitting shots.

4) Focus on earning XP faster and completing challenges

There are plenty of ways to earn XP faster and complete challenges in Battlefield 6. One thing many players overlook is that playing in a squad of two or more gives you an extra 5% XP bonus, so teaming up definitely pays off. You will also find XP Boosters in the game, which can be applied to both your account level and your weapons.

Track XP Booster challenges to level up your account and unlock weapons (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

These boosters usually come in 15-, 30-, or 60-minute durations and help you level up your gear much faster. To activate XP bonus challenges, you can either press the Esc button during a match or head to the Multiplayer Home menu and select XP Booster Challenges.

On top of that, you can also gain more XP by visiting the Challenges tab. There, you will find Daily, Weekly, and Assignment missions that you can complete to stack up more XP.

5) Always check the minimap

One of the biggest issues many players face in Battlefield 6 is getting caught off guard by enemies. That’s where the minimap really comes in handy. It’s designed to help you track both enemies and teammates without constantly peeking or scouting around. With a glance at the minimap, you can see where your squad is and easily move to help them when needed.

Always check the minimap to gain an advantage in Battlefield 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

You can further fine-tune the minimap from the settings, which can help you spot enemies more easily. While some players find it a bit distracting, using it effectively can actually give you a huge advantage in-game; after all, that’s exactly what it’s meant for.

That's it for our list of the best tips and tricks for Battlefield 6.

