Weapon loadouts in Battlefield 6 are already making rounds on the internet, just 24 hours after the game's global launch. Be it an assault rifle for the frontliner or a sniper rifle for the recon class, meta weapons are already on the rise. Although discussions about meta builds have never been a part of the Battlefield franchise, guides on weapon builds aim to help those looking for the best weapons to master.
This article will go over the best meta weapon loadouts in Battlefield 6, covering different weapon categories in the early stages of the game.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's own opinions.
Loadouts in Battlefield 6: Best meta weapons
At the time of writing, the game is still in its early stages, where all weapons and attachments have not become globally available yet. This is because certain endgame weapons and their attachments are locked behind the Weapon Assignment system.
Let us take a look at some of the best weapons loadouts in Battlefield 6.
NVO-228E
The NVO is unlocked through the Rapid Fire 2 assignment, which can take quite a bit of time to complete. However, once you get a hold of this assault rifle, it will help you dominate your foes regardless of the range. You can keep tapping single-fire on a sniper almost 100m away and take them down.
Here is one of the best NVO-228E loadouts in Battlefield 6:
- Muzzle: Double-Port Brake (10 AP)
- Barrel: 458mm Custom (15 AP)
- Underbarrel: Full Angled (25 AP)
- Magazine: 40RND Magazine (25 AP)
- Ammunition: FMJ (5 AP)
- Scope: RO-M 1.75X (10 AP)
SGX
The SGX submachine gun is unlocked right from the get-go. This makes it one of the best, easily accessible meta weapons during the early stages of Battlefield 6. Its high fire rate and mobility make it a strong firearm to wield in close-quarters battles.
Here is one of the best SGX loadouts in Battlefield 6:
- Muzzle: Compensated Brake (20 AP)
- Barrel: 8" Extended (15 AP)
- Underbarrel: Low-Profile Stubby (45 AP)
- Magazine: 30RND Magazine (5 AP)
- Ammunition: FMJ (5 AP)
- Scope: OSA-7 1.00X (10 AP)
M4A1
M4A1 is the first and only Carbine that is unlocked right from the start. Without attachments, this gun has quite a high recoil kick when fired in automatic mode. However, as soon as you get it decked out with an appropriate loadout, it can quickly replace your assault rifle as the primary weapon.
Here is one of the best M4A1 loadouts in Battlefield 6:
- Muzzle - Compensated Brake (20 AP)
- Barrel - 12.5" Mid (10 AP)
- Underbarrel - 6H64 Vertical (25 AP)
- Magazine - 36RND Magazine (15 AP)
- Ammunition - Tungsten Core (5 AP)
- Ergonomics - Improved Mag Catch (5 AP)
- Scope - Mini Flex 1.00X (10 AP)
- Accessory - 5 MW Green (10 AP)
M2010 ESR
The M2010 ESR is the first sniper rifle you get access to in BF6. It is a bolt-action rifle, and without any attachments, it already brings a high dose of lethality with its range and muzzle velocity. However, with a proper set of attachments, you can not only rechamber rounds while aiming down sights but also tone down your scope glint.
Here is one of the best M2010 ESR loadouts in Battlefield 6:
- Muzzle: Standard Suppressor (20 AP)
- Barrel: 26" Carbon (15 AP)
- Underbarrel: Full Angled (5 AP)
- Magazine: 5RND Mag (5 AP)
- Ammunition: Tungsten Core (5 AP)
- Ergonomics: DLC Bolt (30 AP)
- Scope: S-VPS 6.00X or PVQ-31 4.00X (10 AP)
- Optic Accessory: AG Coating (10 AP)
M87A1
Lastly, the M87A1 is a staple gadget for the assault class. Its lethality at close range is unmatched. Even after the nerf that toned down the effectiveness of this shotgun before game launch, it is still a death sentence in the right hands.
Here is one of the best M87A1 loadouts in Battlefield 6:
- Muzzle: CQB Suppressor (30 AP)
- Barrel: 20" Factory (10 AP)
- Underbarrel: Slim Angled (25 AP)
- Magazine: 7 Shell Tube (5 AP)
- Ammunition: Buckshot(10 AP)
- Scope: Basic Sight (5 AP)
This concludes our coverage of the current early game meta loadouts in BF6.
