Best Topaz & Numby team for Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Memory of Chaos

Honkai Star Rail boasts its ever-increasing roster of characters, and each has distinct Paths and wields different elements. Additionally, the game offers a variety of end-game activities, such as Simulated Universe and Memory of Chaos. To beat this challenging end-game activity, the choice of your team becomes crucial. As Topaz and Numby take the spotlight, Trailblazers might wonder what could be the best team to clear Memory of Chaos.

For those seeking answers, you are in the right place, as this article discusses the best Topaz and Numby team to conquer Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 1.4.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

The Best Memory of Chaos Team for Topaz and Numby in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4

Topaz & Numby + Blade + Pela + Bailu

This Honkai Star Rail team is formed based on how every character harmonizes with each other. The team features Topaz and Numby, Blade, Pela, and Bailu.

Topaz and Numby (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz and Numby serve as the main DPS of this Honkai Star Rail team composition. She treads on the Path of The Hunt and wields the Fire element. She is a limited-time five-star character and can be obtained via the Sunset Clause Warp event banner.

Topaz and Numby specialize in dealing massive amounts of Fire damage, and her kit revolves around dealing damage through follow-up attacks. Her passive talent summons her pet trotter, Numby, at the start of the battle. Numby unleashes follow-up attacks on the enemies afflicted with Proof of Debt. Topaz can inflict the Proof of Debt status with her skill, and enemies with the status take increased damage from follow-up attacks.

Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

In this team composition, Blade serves the sub-DPS role. One of the Stellaron Hunters duo, Blade is a Path of Destruction character wielding the power of the Wind element.

Blade's passive talent allows him to gain a stack of Charge whenever he consumes his HP and gets hit. When he gains five stacks of Charge, Blade launches a follow-up attack on all enemies dealing Wind damage. His skill consumes 30% of his max HP and enhances his basic attack for three turns.

Pela (Image via HoYoverse)

Pela serves as the support character in this team composition. This intelligence Officer of the Silvermane Guards treads on the Path of Nihility and wields the Ice element.

Pela specializes in shredding her opponent's DEF and allows her allies to deal more damage. Her ultimate deals Ice damage to all enemies on the battlefield and inflicts Exposed on them. The enemies afflicted with the Exposed will experience a 30%-42% decrease in DEF. Thanks to her talent, Pela can regenerate 5-11 extra energy once the enemy is debuffed following her attack.

Bailu (Image via HoYoverse)

Bailu is the healer of this Honkai Star Rail team composition. Treading on the Path of Abundance, she ensures all her teammates survive on the battlefield. Trailblazers can obtain her by rolling in the Stellar Warp banner.

Bailu's skill heals an ally, then random allies twice. Her ultimate heals all allies on the battlefield and bestows them with Invigoration. An invigorated ally will have their HP restored whenever they take damage.

