Honkai Star Rail is an action-adventure gacha game published by HoYoverse. The animesque title offers players multiple end-game activities, one of which is the Simulated Universe, which can be unlocked in the early stages. With the release of the new five-star character Topaz and Numby, players may wonder what the best team is for her to clear the Simulated Universe World 7 in Honkai Star Rail.

That said, this article lists the best Topaz and Numby team for Simulated Universe 7 in Honkai Star Rail 1.4.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

The best Topaz and Numby team for Simulated Universe 7 in Honkai Star Rail version 1.4

Topaz & Numby + Himeko + Asta + Fu Xuan

This Honkai Star Rail team composition featuring Topaz and Numby, Himeko, Asta, and Fu Xuan is formed based on Topaz’s kit and abilities and how every character synergizes with her.

Topaz and Numby (Image via HoYoverse)

Topaz and Numby serve the primary DPS role of this team composition. She treads on the Path of the Hunt, has a playstyle built around follow-up attacks, and is obtainable from the Sunset Clause Warp event banner.

Topaz’s skill allows her to summon her pet, Numby, on the battlefield to deal Fire damage to a single enemy and inflict burn on them for two turns. Thanks to her passive talent, whenever she uses her skill, her pet trotter unleashes a follow-up attack on the enemy. If that isn’t possible, it attacks a random enemy on the battlefield.

Himeko (Image via HoYoverse)

In this Honkai Star Rail team composition, Himeko serves as the sub-DPS. She can deal massive AoE (Area of Effect) Fire damage as she treads on the Path of Erudition. Himeko is one of the standard five-star characters; thus, players can obtain her from the Stellar Warp banner.

Her primary source of damage is her follow-up attacks. Her ultimate deals Fire damage to all enemies on the battlefield and regenerates five extra Energy for each enemy defeated.

Whenever any ally inflicts a Weakness break, Himeko gains a stack of Charge. When she is fully charged, and an ally attacks an adversary, Himeko immediately launches a follow-up attack that deals Fire damage to all opponents.

Asta (Image via HoYoverse)

In this team composition, Asta serves the role of a support character. She can buff her allies with her abilities as she treads on the Path of Harmony. Asta is a free-to-play character and can be acquired during the Warp tutorial of Honkai Star Rail.

Asta can buff all of her allies’ SPD stat with her ultimate. She can also deal significant damage with her skill and inflict Weakness Breaks for her teammates. This helps Himeko as she requires Weakness Breaks to gain stacks and launch follow-up attacks. Asta can also buff her ally’s ATK with her passive talent.

Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Fu Xuan takes on the Tank role of this team composition. She is a limited-time Quantum character treading on the Path of Preservation.

While Fu Xuan’s teammates are fighting, she ensures her ally’s survivability by absorbing all incoming damage. Her passive talent activates when her HP drops to 50% or below, replenishing 80% to 92% of the HP that Fu Xuan is currently missing. Additionally, her passive talent cannot trigger when she receives a killing blow.

For more Honkai Star Rail news and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.