Support Cookies have become one of the most diverse categories in Cookie Run: Kingdom, with characters ranging from popular DPSs like Eclair and Cotton to top-tier healers like the newly minted BTS Cookies.

The K-Pop group's surprise collaboration had several surprises in store for fans, and the fact that the Cookie versions of all band members will be playable was certainly one of the more notable ones.

If players are looking to integrate their favorite band members into their team, they need to put some thought into which topping build they will use to get the most value out of them in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

The new Cookies are being considered the top tier of the Cookie Run: Kingdom character library

All 7 BTS Cookies have the same "Army's Wishes" skill, so players should focus their resources on the Cookie for whom they can perform the most soulstone promotions.

The new Cookies are being considered the top tier of the vast Cookie Run: Kingdom character library, given that they bring together the best of the two kinds of Support Cookies.

The numbers for their skills are also provided below:

19-second base Cooldown

Healing: 20.0% every 1.0 sec for 7.0 sec

Stun Immunity: 10.0 sec

Debuff Resist: +30.0% for 10.0 sec

When an ally is suffering from three or more debuffs:

HP Shield: 17.5% of Max HP for 3.0 sec

MG Resist: +13.5% for 8.0 sec; stacks up to x1

They are excellent healers, while providing two key buffs, i.e., stun immunity and debuff resist. If their allies are under the influence of three or more debuffs, they can also provide an HP Shield and a DMG Resist boost as well.

They also have the same "Safeguarded" status as Candy Diver, which means that enemies cannot deal any damage to these Cookies directly and will continue to be alive for as long as any one ally is still alive and kicking.

Right off the bat, the two most popular topping builds in Cookie Run: Kingdom can be rejected given that they have no need to boost their DMG Resist (Solid Almond) and don't deal any DMG (Searing Raspberry). This leaves us with Swift Chocolate, a topping focused on reducing cooldown time for the Cookie's skill.

A full Swift Chocolate build on BTS Cookies can raise the overall power rating from slightly above 110,000 to over 140,000. Each topping piece reduces the cooldown substat by nearly 25%, which translates to several precious seconds being shaved off during PvE and PvP matches.

The only real flaw in BTS Cookies, as healers that is, is the relatively high cooldown when compared to others like Cream Unicorn and Pure Vanilla. This topping build, when compared to the Squishy Jelly Watch treasure, lends a hand in reducing the impact of that flaw on their performance in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

