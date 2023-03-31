Best topping for Capsaicin Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Capsaicin Cookie has finally joined the Cookie Run: Kingdom character library, and while reception is mixed amongst the fan community, the Super Epic Cookie is still all the rage amongst players. A pressing question after unlocking Capsaicin, particularly with the lack of star promotions on the new Charge Cookie, is how to get the most out of the Spice Overlord in battle.

This is due to the fact that as a Front Cookie who packs in several new and exciting aggressive skills, players are confused as to whether they should build him as a "tank" or as a secondary DPS. This article elaborates on this question and illustrates the value that can be derived from different topping builds.

How to optimize Capsaicin Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

To understand which topping build will best assist players in deriving maximum value from Capsaicin, we need to understand the Cookie's existing substats and skills in detail. (for a maxed-out Cookie)

HP: 278,657

ATK: 74,458

DEF: 106,329

CRIT%: 15.89%

Overall Power: 364,896

His "Capsaicin Magma" skill numbers in Cookie Run: Kingdom are also provided below:

Single Hit DMG:61.0% of ATK

Lava Eruption DMG: 83.0% of ATK

Magma Debuff: Fire DMG +20.0% for 20 sec, stacks up to x3

Burn DMG: 7.3% DMG every 1 sec for 16 sec, stacks up to x3

Spice Overlord DMG: 82.5% of ATK

Spice Overlord Burn DMG: 4.6% DMG every 0.8 sec for 16 sec, stacks up to x1

Spice Overlord Lava Eruption DMG: 30.0% of ATK + 20.0% DMG for every stack of Magma debuff

Immortality: lasts for 6 sec, activated 1 time

Cooldown: 15 Seconds

Capsaicin's skill essentially has him attacking the enemy in three volleys, with the first two dealing the Magma debuff and the Burn DMG, after which, the Cookie transforms into the "Spice Overlord" and deals the final devastating blow.

The various debuffs can only be stacked a maximum of three times, and given that he is meant to be used as a secondary DPS/tank in Cookie Run: Kingdom, there is no real use of a Swift Chocolate build for Capsaicin.

Searing Raspberry and Solid Almond are largely the only two topping builds that can help boost his Cookie Run: Kingdom performance significantly.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN



Triple Cone Cup

Cookie Run: Romance Kingdom

New Super Epic! Capsaicin Cookie

🧪 New Epic! Prune Juice Cookie

New! Mala Sauce Cookie's Magic Candy Capsaicin Cookie, the strongest in Scovillia, has arrived with the new update!Triple Cone CupCookie Run: Romance KingdomNew Super Epic! Capsaicin Cookie🧪 New Epic! Prune Juice CookieNew! Mala Sauce Cookie's Magic Candy Capsaicin Cookie, the strongest in Scovillia, has arrived with the new update!🏆 Triple Cone Cup💝 Cookie Run: Romance Kingdom🔥 New Super Epic! Capsaicin Cookie🧪 New Epic! Prune Juice Cookie🍬 New! Mala Sauce Cookie's Magic Candy https://t.co/DzE54nNFZD

A Searing Raspberry build will help players maximize the various DMG numbers listed above, and make him an even more potent DPS. A 8-9% cooldown reduction will also go a long way in amping up the DMG numbers Capsaicin will be able to put up.

On the other hand, a Solid Almond topping will significantly boost the Cookie's survivability, which is rather average when compared to other tanks. Given that his primary use case in Cookie Run: Kingdom is as a tank/secondary DPS, using a Solid Almond build seems to be the more practical choice here.

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN



#CookieRun It's a tournament arc! Who will be crowned the winner of the Tri Cone Cup?! Check out the 3/30 update preview video on our YouTube channel! #CookieRun Kingdom It's a tournament arc! Who will be crowned the winner of the Tri Cone Cup?! Check out the 3/30 update preview video on our YouTube channel!#CookieRun #CookieRunKingdom https://t.co/ofL5rfNWWN

While the boost the Searing Raspberry will provide will be significant, it will still not be enough for the Cookie to take up the role of a central DPS. A full Solid Almond build will greatly boost his value to the team he is part of, as it will allow him to defend his allies for much longer.

Cookie Run: Kingdom players should take into account their own individual playstyle and team before making a decision, but in terms of overall value, Solid Almonds are the best investment.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space to keep an eye out for all of the latest news.

Poll : 0 votes