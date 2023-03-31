Best topping for Prune Juice Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Prune Juice Cookie's release was widely anticipated as a possible return to the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta for Poison DMG Cookies, and while that question is still being debated amongst fans, an important aspect of making the new Epic viable is the topping build players will utilize to maximize the numbers for Prune Juice.

Read on to find out more about the newest Bomber Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom and how different topping builds match up in their bid to optimize him.

How to get the most out of Prune Juice Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

The relevant numbers that will help us analyze what aspects of Prune Juice in Cookie Run: Kingdom need work are attached below:

HP: 184,571

ATK: 73,876

DEF: 92,684

CRIT%: 13%

Overall Power: 435,093

His skill Prune Juice Potion's various relevant numbers are also important and provided below:

Prune Juice Poisoning: 76.9% DMG every 2 sec for 10 sec

Giant Prune Juice Poisoning: 92.3% DMG every 1 sec for 10 sec

Poison DMG Boost: +30.0% Poison DMG for 10 sec

Sticky Goo: Sticky Goo debuff will be dispelled instead of other debuffs for 15 sec; stacks up to x1

Prune Jellies: 95.0% of ATK, withstands 30 hits

Prune Jellies Poisoning: 45.9% DMG every 2 sec for 20 sec

Prune Jellies Prune Gas Poisoning: Activated every 3 sec, 69.1% DMG every 2 sec for 20 sec

Cooldown: 15 Seconds

Prune Juice is a Bomber Cookie, and as such, is meant to be used as a DPS. While a full Searing Raspberry build would be one of the primary choices for characters belonging to his category, issues of Cookie's cooldown and survivability become the focus before Cookie Run: Kingdom players can think about boosting their DMG dealing ability.

Prune Juice's cooldown stands at 15 seconds, a strictly average ATK cooldown when compared to other DPSs. The need to reduce his cooldown stems from the fact that a central value proposition of the Cookie is the giant summoned unit, which acts as an additional tank and line of defense for the team and only lasts for 10 seconds.

This means that there will be periods of time during which the summoned unit will be unavailable to players if they use a different topping build, although 15 seconds can be brought down with other measures like the Squishy Jelly Watch treasure, among others.

An argument can be made that the summoned unit will by default become unavailable if Prune Juice does not survive, a very real possibility given the Bomber's subpar max HP, in comparison to other high tier DPS's in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

The Solid Almond build will greatly boost the Cookie's survivability, and even with the downtime for the summoned unit, it is a better investment as the cooldown reduction is not as vital to making Prune Juice viable as the boost in DMG resist.

That said, using a treasure like the Squishy Jelly Watch or other means to reduce the cooldown along with the Solid Almond build should be a priority for readers who want to integrate the new Epic Cookie into their Cookie Run: Kingdom teams.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space to keep an eye out for all of the latest news.

