Best Torgue weapons in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a game where users can expect to receive an overwhelming amount of loot during their adventures. They can get spells, weapons, and even rings and armor.

Different manufacturers build different items, and each manufacturer has special abilities for their weapons. Torgue weapons deal in explosions.

Most potent Torgue weapons in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Torgue weapons are a unique class of their own in Borderlands and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The name Torgue is the only unchanged name from the Borderlands series because Mr. Torgue makes his fantastical appearance in-game.

These weapons have explosive tendencies, and all of them deal with explosions and fire in some fashion. They have high burst and AoE damage.

Weapon quality levels in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

In addition to having different weapon manufacturers, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands weapons also possess different quality levels. These quality levels make them stronger as they rise through the ranks to the highest quality.

Legendary items also possess unique abilities that significantly affect how players perform in combat. Legendaries are the best items in the game.

1) Hawkins Wrath

Hawkins Wrath is a fascinating weapon that has a pretty fantastic firing mode. When users pull the trigger of this shotgun, it will shoot out a fire wyvern that travels to the target and explodes, dealing fire damage.

The secondary fire mode shoots sticky darts that explode when reloading. These darts shoot out gyro jets that deal massively damage nearby enemies.

Players can find this great shotgun by farming the Chaos Chamber. The best chance of obtaining this shotgun comes from feeding the crystals obtained in the Chaos Chamber to the shotgun Rabbit in the loot room.

2) Cannonballer

Gamers of Tiny Tina's Wonderland looking to fire a cannon in this fantasy world are in luck. The Cannonballer is a rocket launcher that will fire out one cannonball in the primary fire mode.

The cannonball will explode upon directly hitting a target or bounce around and detonate after a delay if it does not hit the mark. The alternate fire mode fires three cannonballs at once to spread AoE damage around.

Players who want to find the Cannonballer can discover it by farming LeChance, who is the pirate boss at the end of Wargtooth Shallows. They can farm this boss as many times as they need to obtain the weapon.

3) Swordsplosion

The Swordsplosion is a returning favorite that fires a sword as a projectile when users pull the trigger. The primary mode launches slow-moving swords that will fire in an arc and explode when they hit the target.

The alternate fire mode shoots swords that will stick into the target and explode for damage when gamers reload. They will want this shotgun to deal great damage.

Players looking for Swordsplosion can find it while farming LeChance in the Wargtooth Shallows. They can farm this boss as many times as required to obtain the item.

4) Ragnarok

The Ragnarok is a very impressive melee weapon that allows users to fire projectiles whenever they use their melee attack. This lets them hit targets well outside the traditional melee range and still count as a melee.

It can be good when paired with the vampire perk on the weapon, as it will allow gamers to regain HP and ward while staying out of melee range.

The Ragnarok is a world drop and can be obtained randomly while defeating enemies in the world. Players can also farm for it in the Chaos Chamber and have the best chance of getting it by feeding the melee weapon Rabbit in the loot room of the Chaos Chamber.

