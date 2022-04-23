There are various different items that a player can obtain to greatly improve their character's power and abilities in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Along with new content and enemies, additional items were also added to the game with the first available DLC, Coiled Captors.

Of all the items added, some of these powerful rings stand out from the crowd. Rings are items players can equip in a special ring slot that boosts their character's stats and abilities. This article will discuss the potent legendary rings in the Coiled Captors DLC.

Legendary rings in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands DLC Coiled Captors

The rings in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands come in different qualities. As expected, different item qualities have different stats, with the higher qualities offering the highest damage and increases to stats. They include normal (white), uncommon (green), rare (blue), epic (purple), and legendary (orange). Obviously, being the highest quality, legendary items have special effects and massive bonuses that significantly change the game for players equipping them.

New items in Coiled Captors DLC

With the Tiny Tina's Wonderlands DLC comes new enemies and items for players to encounter. They will have to face off against the new boss, Chum, as well as an army of Land Sharks as they fight their way through the new areas and locations included in the DLC. While many additions have been brought to the game, the rings actually help players deal with bosses and annoying mobs. Here's what players can expect with the new rings in the Coiled Captors DLC.

Sharksbane

Sharksbane is an interesting ring concept that is primarily focused on dealing with the Land Shark enemies in the Coiled Captors DLC. Whenever players land a critical hit with this particular ring equipped, its stats are increased by 25% for a short duration of time. Obviously, this is a very useful passive buff that can help players, in addition to the boosted damage (up to 57%) to Land Shark enemies and the new boss of the DLC, Chum.

Players are able to farm this new ring by spinning the Wheel of Fate after defeating Chum.

Players can also find this item inside of the Chaos Chamber after defeating the boss as well.

Players will want to farm this item to make farming the DLC boss easier.

Lethal Catch

Lethal Catch is a legendary ring that will also help players deal more damage, but not exclusively to Land Sharks. Upon killing an enemy, the ring's effectiveness is similarly increased by 25%. However, on killing a Land Shark or a crab, the ring gets 100% boosted stats for a short period of time, which is a great way for players to passively stack damage in the new DLC.

Players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands who want to farm this new ring will be able to get it after killing Chum, as well as from the Wheel of Fate. After killing the boss, players can obtain this item from the loot pool at the end of the Chaos Chamber after getting lucky feeding the Rabbits.

