Electro Dragon is one of the most powerful air troops in Clash of Clans which can be unlocked by players once they reach Town Hall 11. It deals chain damage to multiple connected buildings which makes it easy to clear the base. Players can use Electro Dragons in multiple ways according to the base formation.

Mass Electro Dragons is a perfect strategy to use against compartment bases as the chain damage ability helps clear the base core from outside. In this article, we will explore the best Town Hall 11 attack strategies with Electro Dragons in Clash of Clans.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views. These entries are arranged in no particular order.

Best Town Hall 11 Electro Dragons attack strategies in Clash of Clans

1) Zap Electro DragLoon

Use Lightning spells to take down two Air Defenses (Image via SuperCell)

The army composition of Town Hall 11 Zap Electro DragLoon attack strategy is as follows:

7 Electro Dragons

10 Balloons

6 Lightning spells

1 Rage spell

3 Freeze spells

Balloons, Stone Slammer and Rage spell (clan castle)

Zap Electro DragLoon is one of the easiest Electro Dragons attack strategies in Clash of Clans. As the name suggests, Lightning spells are used initially to take down multiple Air Defenses.

Once the Air Defenses are taken down, Electro Dragons and Balloons are dropped to take down the remaining base. Players should use Electro Dragons some tiles away from each other to take maximum benefit of their chain damage ability.

Stone Slammer and Grand Warden are used with the Electro DragLoon strategy. Rage spells should be utilized once troops reach the base core while Freeze spells come in when attacking Inferno Towers.

2) Mass Electro Dragons

Army composition of Mass Electro Dragons attack (Image via SuperCell)

The army composition of Mass Electro Dragons attack strategy in Clash of Clans is as follows:

8 Electro Dragons

1 Dragon

4 Rage spells

3 Freeze spells

Electro Dragon, Stone Slammer, and Freeze spells (clan castle)

Mass Electro Dragons attack strategy should be used on closed-compartment bases to easily take down the defensive buildings. Players should choose an attacking side that is in the opposite direction of Air Sweepers.

Throw in four Electro Dragons initially to clear outside buildings. This won't activate the Eagle Artillery and damage defenses close to the walls. Once the funnel is created, drop the remaining troops, Stone Slammer and Grand Warden to reach the core.

Rage spells should be used occasionally on Electro Dragons. Freeze spells should be employed against Inferno Towers and Air Defenses. Finally, the Barbarian King and Archer Queen will help clear outside buildings and distract defenses.

3) Queen Walk Electro DragLoon

Use Queen Walk opening strategy to take down Eagle Artillery (Image via SuperCell)

The army composition of Town Hall 11 Queen Walk Electro DragLoon is as follows:

3 Healers

6 Electro Dragons

6 Balloons

1 Super Wall Breaker

3 Rage spells

4 Freeze spells

1 Poison spell

Balloons, Stone Slammer, and Rage spell (clan castle)

Queen Walk Electro DragLoon is one of the best Town Hall 11 attack strategies in Clash of Clans which can be employed against closed and open bases. This attack focuses on using the Queen Walk opening strategy to clear one corner of the base.

Players should use Queen Walk strategy to eliminate the enemy's clan castle troops, Eagle Artillery and Air Defenses. They can utilize Super Wall Breakers to create multiple wall openings inside the base.

Electro Dragons and Balloons should be employed after the funnel is created by Archer Queen. Use Rage spells to help troops clear the base core. Lastly, Freeze spells help protect Electro Dragons from air-attacking defensive buildings.

