GiBArch: Best Town Hall 8 Farming Attack Strategy in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is a multiplayer battle game where players create army compositions and attack enemy bases. Besides attacking enemy bases, players must also build and upgrade their own base to defend it from enemy attacks. To do so, players need to upgrade their defense buildings, structures, and troops, which requires an enormous amount of Gold, Elixir and Dark Elixir.

However, an easy way to collect all these resources is to use farming attack strategies. Farming attack strategy is a type of multiplayer attacking strategy in which players spend a lesser amount of resources on troop training and attack bases with the motive of collecting maximum loot. This article will explain one of the best farming attack strategies in Clash of Clans, which can be used by players to collect maximum loot from enemy bases.

Gibarch Attack Strategy in Clash of Clans

Town Hall 8 is a crucial town hall in the game since this is the stage where players are usually added to clan wars. This provides them with an additional responsibility towards their clan. There are also a lot of new buildings and troops that players unlock once they upgrade the town hall to level 8. Hence, it is important to have enough resources to upgrade troops and buildings faster in the game.

Farming attack strategies help players to gain more resources, and Gibarch is the easiest farming attack strategy where players can easily loot the enemy bases without spending too much Elixir on troop training. The Gibarch attack strategy includes the Giants, Wall Breakers, Barbarians and Archers, who are also the cheapest Elixir troops in Clash of Clans.

Players should use this attacking strategy on bases with full collectors that are placed on the outside of the base. This makes it easier for Archer and Barbarians to take them down. In this attack strategy, the Giants are used as tanks to distract the enemy's defenses, allowing Archers and Barbarians to collect loot from storage and collectors.

The Army Composition for Town Hall 8 Gibarch attack strategy is as follows

15 Giants

4 Hog Riders

41 Archers

18 Barbarians

5 Wall Breakers

9 Wizards

3 Healing Spells

1 Poison Spell

How to use the Gibarch attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

Gibarch is one of the easiest attacking strategies in the game and should be used preferably on inactive bases with full collectors to collect maximum loot. Players may take a few minions to easily loot from collectors near ground defenses. The step-by-step guide to using the Gibarch attack strategy in multiplayer battles is as follows:

Use Hog Riders to lure the enemy's clan castle troops and try bringing them to a corner.

Use Poison Spell and Archers to finish the clan castle troops and start the GiBArch attack strategy.

Deploy Giants and Wall Breakers to distract defenses from attacking Archers and Barbarians.

Use Wizards as support troops for Giants to destroy defenses near storages and collectors.

Collect the maximum loot by using Archers, Barbarians, and the Barbarian King.

Gibarch is one of the cheapest attack strategies to use in Clash of Clans, which can help players save resources for heroes, troops, and building upgrades.

Edited by Mayank Shete