The best UZI build in Delta Force is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to close-range combat. It boasts a moderate fire rate of 780 RPM and can easily outgun any Assault Rifle in close-quarter engagements. Despite being an early unlock in the game, you won't find yourself dying to this gun often. That's because the SMG is quite hard to use thanks to high recoil. This limits the number of ways users can play with it.

Fortunately, Delta Force has a robust gunsmith system, that lets you modify every aspect of the weapon. Properly optimizing the gun will allow you to mitigate most of its cons and capitalize on its strengths.

Hence, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best UZI build in the shooter to help you win more gunfights.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Delta Force UZI build

To set up the best Delta Force UZI build, you must equip all the attachments that are listed below:

Trending

Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

Panoramic Red Dot Sight Right Rail: PERST-7 Blue Laser-Light Combo

PERST-7 Blue Laser-Light Combo Left Rail: PERST-7 Blue Laser-Light Combo

PERST-7 Blue Laser-Light Combo Barrel: UZI Assault Standard Barrel

UZI Assault Standard Barrel Muzzle: Whisper Tactical Suppressor

Whisper Tactical Suppressor Handguard: UZI Rail Handguard

UZI Rail Handguard Foregrip: X25U Angled Combat Grip

X25U Angled Combat Grip Mag Mount: Hornet SMG Mag Assist

Hornet SMG Mag Assist Mag: UZI 45-Round Mag

UZI 45-Round Mag Stock: 416 Light Stock

The loadout code for this Delta Force UZI build is as follows:

UZI Submachine Gun-Warfare-6F5I24O09B793ILS11ON5

Creating the best UZI build in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The combination of these attachments helps mitigate one of the major issues with the UZI, which is its high recoil. On top of that, it makes the gun much more accurate, allowing you to easily take down your enemies at close ranges (and even medium ranges in some instances). After building this loadout, make sure you head into the Firing Range, and you'll be able to instantly see how much of a difference the best UZI build can make to your gameplay with this SMG.

How do these attachments affect the UZI?

For a more detailed overview of the roles these attachments play in the best UZI build in the game, read below:

The Panoramic Red Dot Sight is arguably the best optic in the shooter for close-range gunfights. It is clean and precise, and gives a view of your opponents with no obstructions.

is arguably the best optic in the shooter for close-range gunfights. It is clean and precise, and gives a view of your opponents with no obstructions. The PERST-7 Blue Laser-Light Combo significantly improves the handling and accuracy stats of the weapon, provided that the lasers are turned on. It also allows for a tactical stance, which can be a game-changer in close-range engagements.

significantly improves the handling and accuracy stats of the weapon, provided that the lasers are turned on. It also allows for a tactical stance, which can be a game-changer in close-range engagements. The UZI Assault Standard Barrel helps improve the gun's handling and accuracy, making it easier to control recoil.

helps improve the gun's handling and accuracy, making it easier to control recoil. The Whisper Tactical Suppressor increases the weapon's damage range and muzzle velocity by a large margin. It also helps with recoil control and provides gunshot suppression.

increases the weapon's damage range and muzzle velocity by a large margin. It also helps with recoil control and provides gunshot suppression. The UZI Rail Handguard helps with the gun's handling as well as control. This helps you use the UZI in aggressive plays without breaking a sweat.

helps with the gun's handling as well as control. This helps you use the UZI in aggressive plays without breaking a sweat. The X25U Angled Combat Grip lowers both horizontal as well as vertical recoil of the SMG, making it much easier to use. On top of that, it improves the accuracy stats, which will come in handy as the distance between you and your target increases.

lowers both horizontal as well as vertical recoil of the SMG, making it much easier to use. On top of that, it improves the accuracy stats, which will come in handy as the distance between you and your target increases. The Hornet SMG Mag Assist is essentially a free handling stat boost. You can equip any of the available color variants.

is essentially a free handling stat boost. You can equip any of the available color variants. The UZI 45-Round Mag increases the bullet count per magazine from 25 to 45. This boost in the bullet count ensures that you have sufficient ammo to take on multiple targets. Moreover, with the fast rate of fire on the weapon, 25 bullets per magazine is simply not enough to fully take advantage of this build.

increases the bullet count per magazine from 25 to 45. This boost in the bullet count ensures that you have sufficient ammo to take on multiple targets. Moreover, with the fast rate of fire on the weapon, 25 bullets per magazine is simply not enough to fully take advantage of this build. The 416 Light Stock significantly improves recoil control as well as handling attributes of the UZI. It's a must-use attachment if you are looking to get the most out of this SMG.

Also read: How to level up your weapons in Delta Force easily

Best UZI build calibration settings in Delta Force

Once you are done setting up the best UZI build in Delta Force, it is now time to calibrate some of the attachments. Here's what we recommend:

Stock: Weight Limit +50.00 g

Weight Limit +50.00 g Barrel: Length -10.00 mm

Exploring the best UZI build calibration settings (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

These calibrations will further enhance the best UZI build, and transform the SMG into an extremely lethal weapon. With the Stock tweaks, we are giving the weapon additional recoil control abilities. As for the Barrel, the calibrations improve the ADS speed, which makes the gun easier to use in aggressive plays.

Read more: Best CAR-15 Assault Rifle loadout

That covers everything that you need to know about setting up the best UZI build in Delta Force.

For the latest DF news and guides, check out the articles linked below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.