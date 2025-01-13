The best VSS build in Delta Force can be extremely lethal at mid-ranges. It is a Marksman Rifle that deals 35 damage per bullet at ranges up to 120 meters. This makes it one of the best weapons to engage in medium ranges. However, it is not perfect, as the muzzle velocity on the rifle is on the lower end, which makes hitting a moving target quite challenging.

Moreover, the damage drop-off is quite high, which makes the gun difficult to use in long-range engagements. Regardless, with the right set of attachments, most of these caveats can be mitigated.

Hence, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best VSS build in Delta Force that will help rid most of its cons and transform it into a solid weapon for any mid-range fights.

Best Delta Force VSS build

To set up the best Delta Force VSS build, we recommend using these attachments:

Optic: XCOG Assault 3.5x

XCOG Assault 3.5x Offset Optic: Offset Mini Red Dot Sight

Offset Mini Red Dot Sight Barrel: VSS Tsunami Long Barrel Combo

VSS Tsunami Long Barrel Combo Foregrip: Secret Order Bevel Foregrip

Secret Order Bevel Foregrip Mag Mount: Coyote Medium P. Mag Assist

Coyote Medium P. Mag Assist Mag: VSS 30-Round Mag

VSS 30-Round Mag Stock: VSS Elite Integral Stock

The loadout code for this Delta Force VSS marksman rifle is as follows:

VSS Marksman Rifle-Warfare-6F5ICC809B793ILS11ON5

Setting up the best Delta Force VSS build (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

All these attachments combined drastically increase the damage range as well as the muzzle velocity. It also helps with improving the control stats of the gun, which makes recoil control a breeze when used in full-auto, allowing you to use the weapon comfortably at closer ranges as well.

You can head into the Firing Range right after setting up your build. You'll instantly notice the differences between the recoil of the base variant of the firearm and the best VSS build.

How do these attachments affect the VSS?

If you want to learn more about how each of these attachments affects the VSS, do read below:

The XCOG Assault 3.5x is one of the best optical sights in the game for mid-range fights. The 3.5x magnification levels are perfect for ranges up to 200 meters. You can switch your optics based on preference, but it isn't recommended to go any higher than 4x.

is one of the best optical sights in the game for mid-range fights. The 3.5x magnification levels are perfect for ranges up to 200 meters. You can switch your optics based on preference, but it isn't recommended to go any higher than 4x. The Offset Mini Red Dot Sight is for close-range engagements. This is a passive build in the game, and in some instances, you might have to fight enemies in close ranges. That is where the Offset Mini Red Dot Sight comes in handy.

is for close-range engagements. This is a passive build in the game, and in some instances, you might have to fight enemies in close ranges. That is where the Offset Mini Red Dot Sight comes in handy. The VSS Tsunami Long Barrel Combo drastically increases the damage range (from 120 meters to 150 meters) and improves the muzzle velocity (from 330m/s to 446 m/s). It also assists with recoil control.

drastically increases the damage range (from 120 meters to 150 meters) and improves the muzzle velocity (from 330m/s to 446 m/s). It also assists with recoil control. The Secret Order Bevel Foregrip helps with horizontal recoil control and firing stability. It will come in handy in both full-auto mode as well as in semi-auto mode when you spam fire.

helps with horizontal recoil control and firing stability. It will come in handy in both full-auto mode as well as in semi-auto mode when you spam fire. The Coyote Medium P. Mag Assist improves handling stats. It has no caveats associated with it and is a free handling boost.

improves handling stats. It has no caveats associated with it and is a free handling boost. The VSS 30-Round Mag gives you 15 additional bullets per magazine, essentially doubling it from the default 15. This gives you plenty of bullets to take on multiple opponents without you having to reload the weapon.

gives you 15 additional bullets per magazine, essentially doubling it from the default 15. This gives you plenty of bullets to take on multiple opponents without you having to reload the weapon. Finally, the VSS Elite Integral Stock helps with reducing recoil and makes the weapon much easier to control.

Best VSS build calibration settings in Delta Force

Once you're done with the best VSS build in Delta Force, it's time to calibrate the attachments to get the most out of it. Here's what we suggest:

Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Length +10.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Length +10.00 mm Stock: Cheek Pad Placement +2 Slot

Exploring the best VSS build calibration settings (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

These calibrations further enhance the weapon. The Barrel calibrations boost the weapon's muzzle velocity and firing stability. As for the Stock, the calibrations there help improve the aiming stability when you're not holding your breath. This reduces sway and makes the best VSS build more accurate.

That covers everything you need to know about the best VSS build in the title. Do note that this build is meant to behave like a hybrid firearm. You may use it as a Marksman Rifle at medium distances and as a slow-firing but lethal Assault Rifle at close ranges.

