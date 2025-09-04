Best W-Engines for Seed in Zenless Zone Zero

Seed is the new Electric Attack unit in Zenless Zone Zero 2.2. She excels at dealing constant damage and is flexible enough to slot into multiple team roles. Her performance depends heavily on pairing her with the right W-Engine, which can make the difference between solid damage and truly outstanding output.

While her signature engine is the best option, several others from both A-rank and S-rank categories also complement her kit, giving players choices based on availability.

Best S-Rank W-Engines for Seed in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Cordis Germina

Cordis Germina W-Engine (Image via HoYoverse)

This is Seed’s signature W-Engine in Zenless Zone Zero; it has a starting base attack of 48 and is the top choice for maximizing her damage. It boosts her Crit Rate by 24% from the main stat, adds an extra 15% from its Sprouting Core passive, increases Electric damage by 12.5% per stack, and even lets her attacks bypass enemy defenses.

With this W-Engine, Seed can truly shine as a main carry, performing exceptionally well in any combat role, whether as DPS or sub-DPS.

2) Severed Innocence

Severed Innocence W-Engine (Image via HoYoverse)

Soldier 0 Anby's signature W-Engine, Severed Innocence, is a solid alternative for players without Seed’s signature. It has a starting base atk of 48 and an advanced stat boosting Crit DMG upto 48%.

Its Tranquil Blossom effect in it's passive increases Crit DMG further by 13% upto 3 stacks, and each hit grants 1 stack. Full stacks further boost Electric DMG of the character by 26%. Though it lacks defense-piercing, it keeps Seed strong in long fights like Deadly Assault, and is versatile across teams.

3) The Brimstone

The Brimstone W-Engine (Image via HoYoverse)

Soldier 11's W-Engine can be obtained from the standard Signal Search banner, and can be a solid F2P option for Seed in this category. It provides a starting base ATK of 46 and goes upto 24% Crit Rate as it's secondary stat. Its Scorching Breath effect passive increases ATK by 3.5% for 8s upon hitting enemies with Basic, Dash, or Dodge Counter attacks, stacking up to 8 times every 0.5 seconds, and giving her consistent extra damage.

Best A-Rank W-Engines for Seed in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Marcato Desire

Marcato Desire W-Engine (Image via HoYoverse)

Marcato Desire is a reliable option as it enhances Seed’s overall damage across various teams. It has a starting base ATK of 40 and an advanced stat boosting Crit Rate up to 20%. Its passive increases ATK by 6% for 8s after hitting an enemy with an EX Special or Chain Attack, and this bonus rises to 12% if the target is under an Attribute Anomaly. Marcato Desire is ideal for maintaining consistent DPS when your team isn’t fully optimized for Seed.

2) Starlight Engine

Starlight Engine W-Engine (Image via HoYoverse)

Starlight Engine is a free-to-play option obtainable from the Gadget Store "Box Galaxy" on Sixth Street in Zenless Zone Zero. It provides a starting base ATK of 40 and an advanced stat boosting ATK up to 25%. Its passive increases ATK by 12% for 12s after performing a Dodge Counter or Quick Assist. While it trades some raw damage for faster ultimate rotations, it’s useful in strategies for Seed that rely on frequent bursts or faster-paced combat.

For Seed in Zenless Zone Zero, selecting the right W-Engine ensures Seed performs at her best, whether you’re a newer player building a basic team or a veteran optimizing for endgame content.

