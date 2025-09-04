Zenless Zone Zero Seed build guide: Best W-Engines, Drive Discs, skills, and teams

Seed has officially joined the Zenless Zone Zero’s playable roster as an Attack specialist who uses heavy artillery to level the battlefield. She can enter Flight mode with special mech armor to unleash powerful basic attacks that deal Electric DMG. If you are looking for a DPS with an exciting playstyle, Seed is the perfect candidate.

This article further details everything you need to build the S-Rank agent in ZZZ.

Zenless Zone Zero Seed build: Best W-Engine and Drive Discs

Best W-Engine for Seed

Cordis Germina (S-Rank)

The best W-Engine (Image via HoYoverse)

Cordis Germina is the best W-Engine for Seed in Zenless Zone Zero. Being her signature option, it offers a 24% CRIT Rate via subsidiary stat. The passive further increases her CRIT Rate and Electric DMG. If she obtains two buff stacks, her basic attack and ultimate will ignore a portion of the enemy's DEF. Cordis Germina is designed to bolster Seed’s overall damage output.

Marcato Desire (A-Rank)

A solid event exclusive A-Rank W-Engine (Image via HoYoverse)

If you have picked up the Marcato Desire from the "Into That Pale Wasteland" event from version 1.4, consider equipping it on Seed. You can balance her stat with the CRIT rate offered by the weapon. You will most certainly have it upgraded to the max level during the event. In that case, Seed will receive a total of 19.2% ATK boost from the passive.

Here are some of the alternative W-Engines for Seed in ZZZ:

Severed Innocence (S-Rank): Provides a hefty CRIT DMG boost and increases the wearer’s Electric DMG.

(S-Rank): Provides a hefty CRIT DMG boost and increases the wearer’s Electric DMG. Drill Rig - Red Axis (A-Rank): Equipped with an Energy Regen sub stat and enhances the wearer’s Electric DMG from Basic and Dash Attacks.

Best Drive Discs for Seed

This Drive Disc is crucial for Seed (Image via HoYoverse)

4-Piece Dawn's Bloom + 2-Piece Woodpecker Electro

These Drive Discs in Zenless Zone Zero are optimal for Seed’s build, as they offer the crucial stats for the agent. The 4-Piece Dawn's Bloom provides up to a 55% Basic Attack DMG boost, while the 2-Piece Woodpecker Electro increases her CRIT Rate by 8%.

Drive Discs stat priority

Drive Disc slot Ideal stats Slot 4 CRIT Rate Slot 5 Electric DMG Slot 6 ATK

Zenless Zone Zero Seed build: Skills and best team comps

Seed skill priority in ZZZ

Seed relies on her Heavy Basic Attacks to deal damage (Image via HoYoverse)

You would want to upgrade Seed Core Skill first, as it unlocks her passive and additional ability, all of which increases her damage output. Since resources are scarce, you must prioritize upgrading her other skills in the following order:

Basic Attack> Chain Attack> Special Attack> Dodge> Assist

Seed’s Basic Attack and Ultimate is her primary source of damage. She uses her EX Special Attack to enter Flight mode.

Best Seed team comps in ZZZ

Soldier 0 Anby and Trigger are the best companions for Seed (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are the best teams for Seed in ZZZ:

Seed+ Soldier 0 Anby+ Trigger

Seed+ Soldier 0 Anby+ Astra Yao

Seed+ Evelyn+ Astra Yao

Seed+ Harumasa+ Trigger

Seed+ Harumasa+ Anby (F2P)

Seed requires an attack specialist in the party to access her additional ability. Someone like Soldier 0 Anby is ideal for the second DPS role until Orphie and Magus join the playable roster.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

