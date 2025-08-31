Time until Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update releases globally

HoYoverse has scheduled the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update release for September 4, 2025. The patch will bring two new characters from the Obol Squad, alongside several events. Players can tune in to version 2.2 and summon Seed or Orphie from the featured banners.

Ad

There’s also the new quest to look forward to, as it will further the narrative of Waifei Peninsula. This article also presents a countdown timer displaying the time until the ZZZ 2.2 update launches worldwide.

When does Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update release worldwide?

Zenless Zone Zero 🎉Season 2🎉 @ZZZ_EN The Version 2.2 Special Program Has Ended Zenless Zone Zero Version 2.2 "Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night" Special Program | Intel Report The embers of last night still linger, spoiling the calm of a quiet dream. New Agent Seed and Orphie &amp; Magus will be coming soon, along

Ad

Trending

The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update is set to release on September 4, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8), following a five-hour maintenance break. Servers across the globe will simultaneously receive the new patch. Hence, the timing will vary for different regions.

For instance, gamers in America will see the update on September 3, 2025. To avoid confusion, we have synced the countdown below to display the time until the ZZZ 2.2 update launches globally:

Ad

The following list contains the patch release schedule for major time zones:

America (September 3, 2025)

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm

(PDT): 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm

(MDT): 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm

(CDT): 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm

Europe (September 4, 2025)

Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am

(WEST): 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am

(CEST): 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am

Asia (September 4, 2025)

India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am

(IST): 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST): 11 am

(CST): 11 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am

(PHT): 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm

(JST): 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm

Ad

Also read: Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 Polychrome count leaked estimate

Version 2.2 maintenance and preload

As specified, a five-hour maintenance will precede the upcoming update. The servers will be closed off, locking players out of the game, so that the developers can prepare for the new patch. The process should begin on the same day at around 6 am (UTC+8).

HoYoverse will offer free Astrites as compensation for the inconvenience caused due to the maintenance. More details will be announced soon.

Ad

Proxies can also expect to find a preload option on the launcher, allowing them to download the resource files ahead of the update. Doing so will decrease the time it takes to complete the final installation.

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.