Time until Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update releases globally

HoYoverse has scheduled the Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update release for September 4, 2025. The patch will bring two new characters from the Obol Squad, alongside several events. Players can tune in to version 2.2 and summon Seed or Orphie from the featured banners.
There’s also the new quest to look forward to, as it will further the narrative of Waifei Peninsula. This article also presents a countdown timer displaying the time until the ZZZ 2.2 update launches worldwide.
When does Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update release worldwide?
The Zenless Zone Zero 2.2 update is set to release on September 4, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8), following a five-hour maintenance break. Servers across the globe will simultaneously receive the new patch. Hence, the timing will vary for different regions.
For instance, gamers in America will see the update on September 3, 2025. To avoid confusion, we have synced the countdown below to display the time until the ZZZ 2.2 update launches globally:
The following list contains the patch release schedule for major time zones:
America (September 3, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm
Europe (September 4, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am
Asia (September 4, 2025)
- India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm
Version 2.2 maintenance and preload
As specified, a five-hour maintenance will precede the upcoming update. The servers will be closed off, locking players out of the game, so that the developers can prepare for the new patch. The process should begin on the same day at around 6 am (UTC+8).
HoYoverse will offer free Astrites as compensation for the inconvenience caused due to the maintenance. More details will be announced soon.
Proxies can also expect to find a preload option on the launcher, allowing them to download the resource files ahead of the update. Doing so will decrease the time it takes to complete the final installation.
