Best W-Engines for Yixuan in Zenless Zone Zero

Yixuan is the first S-Rank character in Zenless Zone Zero to be affiliated with the Rupture specialty, which allows her to unleash massive AoE DMG. She can also use the fighting style to directly hit enemies irrespective of their defense with the Sheer Force mechanics. However, you still need to equip proper W-Engines to make the most of her skill sets.

As of writing, there are limited options to choose from, but more will be added as HoYoverse introduces new Rupture agents. For those interested in building Yixuan in ZZZ, this article further discusses her best W-Engine choices.

Zenless Zone Zero Yixuan W-Engines guide

1) Qingming Birdcage

Qingming Birdcage (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingming Birdcage serves as the siganture W-Engine for Yixuan in Zenless Zone Zero, and it is equipped with a powerful passive that will complement her kit. For starters, her CRIT Rate will be increased by 20%. She will also gain Qingming Companion stacks for 15 seconds up to two times upon casting EX Special Attack.

Each stack of the Qingming Companion effect will further increase her Ether DMG by 8%. If that’s not all, she will also gain a 10% Sheer DMG boost. Qingming Birdcage certainly enhances every aspect of her kit and also provides HP via substat. She can use the bonus attribute to increase her Sheer Force, which directly boosts her damage output.

2) Puzzle Sphere

Puzzle Sphere (Image via HoYoverse)

Puzzle Sphere is the accessible W-Engine option for Yixuan in ZZZ. This 4-star equipment boosts the equipper’s CRIT DMG by 18.4% for 12 seconds upon casting EX Special Attack. If the target’s current HP is below 50% of their max HP, the character’s EX Special Attack DMG increases by 20%.

It appears that the W-Engine provides hefty buffs that can directly improve Yixuan’s combat capabilities.

3) Radiowave Journey

Radiowave Journey (Image via HoYoverse)

The Radiowave Journey can be obtained upon reaching Level 30 on the New Eridu City Fund. While it requires purchasing the premium battle pass, you are able to snag the best A-Rank W-Engine for Yixuan. She can use the equipment to stack a buff effect by casting her Chain Attack or Ultimate.

Each stack then increases her Sheer Force by 80, up to three times. The effect lasts for 12 seconds and is calculated separately. With Radiowave Journey, you are trading critical chances or damage with a base attribute, which fuels the Rupture agent’s damage output. Not to forget, the W-Engine is also equipped with an HP substat.

