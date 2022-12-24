Best way to heal in Dark and Darker

Dark and Darker might be conducting its third alpha playtest, and the expected release date could still be a year away, but the game is already creating a positive impact. The dungeon crawler relies heavily on the co-op aspect but can also be played alone if one wishes to do so.

If the third alpha playtest has shown anything so far, it's about the expected difficulty. Successfully surviving the dungeons is no mean feat, and players are expected to die in the game. But there are ways by which players can extend their survival in the dungeons. One of them is by healing.

The procedure is a bit complex in Dark and Darker since there's no one certain way of doing so. Specialized items enable players to regenerate their health pool and survive for longer. Players will also benefit from certain skills specific to certain classes.

Dark and Darker players should look to use a combination of in-game items and skills for effective healing

It could be a daunting task for those playing Dark and Darker for the first time. The dungeons can be quite difficult for those who might not be initiated with this game, and healing becomes crucial for a smooth progression.

The biggest companion for a player when it comes to healing in the game will be potions and bandages. These items have certain advantages; they aren't restricted to a specific class. Moreover, players can also stack these items to build up a reserve. After completing each round or dungeon, players can heal themselves and reap further rewards.

Players can find the items throughout the dungeons, and it's essential to scourge the maps carefully. Potions and bandages are two of the most vital items players can find, and it's best to save them for the bigger challenges. However, these items will tend to be limited, and here's where players can make the most of class-specific skills.

Before going into the skills, players can get potions and bandages from the Alchemist and Surgeon. Both can be found in the merchants' tab from within the game.

Players will also encounter shrines in the dungeons that appear as glowing orbs. These shrines can also regain some of their lost health through interaction. Lastly, class-specific skills are available in Dark and Darker, and it's important to know the best ones available.

Rangers can do a huge burst of damage, but they also have lower health pools. Using the Field Rations skill becomes crucial, as it enables them to restore a part of their health with the help of food.

The Fighter class' Second Wind ability also regenerates up to 50% of the total health pool of 12 seconds. Compared to Rangers, the Fighter class is tankier, which is essential, given its melee-heavy weapons and move sets.

The cleric class generally has plenty of spells, some of which can also regenerate the health pool of their squad mates. Hence, having a cleric in every squad is a must to beat more enemies and gain more treasures.

Dark and Darker's third alpha test will continue for three more days from the time of writing. According to developers IRONMACE, the game is scheduled for a full release sometime in the fourth quarter of 2023.

