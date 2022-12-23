What is the best class for solo players in Dark and Darker?

Dark and Darker, an upcoming hardcore fantasy FPS title, recently opened up a limited-time playtest on Steam. After a few network issues, the playtest was extended to stay live until December 26, 2022.

This game has a classic, fantasy look, is dimly lit, and an incredibly challenging experience without a doubt. Not everyone wants to play in duos or trios though.

If you’re looking to play Dark and Darker as a solo player, there are a few classes you can go with to maximize your chances at victory, but only one stands on the top. As you dive through a foreboding dungeon to try and get away with a wealth of riches, others are going to be trying to stop you.

What should you do if you’re interested in the ultimate challenge of playing Dark and Darker solo?

If you’re going to solo Dark and Darker, consider the Rogue

Perhaps the most important thing I’d recommend is to play a few matches in a group before you simply dive into Dark and Darker solo. That way, you can try the classes, learn how the game works, then make an informed decision on what to do as a solo player.

But which class is the best to go at it alone with? Some would say the Ranger, but the Rogue is hands down the best solo class in Dark and Darker. As a stealth-based type, it’s clearly the best choice. Since the game is already pretty dimly lit, you don’t have to always use your stealth powers.

You can just dim your torch and creep through the darkness, so opponents don’t see you coming. This isn’t a class where you’re going to blaze a trail through the game and play as quickly as possible.

The most satisfying way to play the character, in my estimation, is to go stealth, sneak-attack build. You’re going to want the Hide and Rupture abilities right away. Hide lets you turn invisible, but will turn off when you move, attack, or take an action. It’s great if you think someone’s coming. Rupture makes your next attack do 20 physical bleed damage over the next five seconds.

You’ll also want some very specific perks as they will help you deal as much damage as possible when you’re coming out of stealth. You can easily solo a player with this build.

Perks to select

Poisoned Weapon (Level 0): Deals poison damage over 4 seconds

Deals poison damage over 4 seconds Stealth (Level 5): Lets you move while Stealthed for 10 steps

Lets you move while Stealthed for 10 steps Ambush (Level 10): Your first attack after stealth deals 50% extra damage

Your first attack after stealth deals 50% extra damage Backstab (Level 15): Gain an extra 30% bonus damage if attacking an enemy from behind.

So if you have Rupture, Poisoned Weapon, and are attacking from behind in stealth? Whatever poor player is caught by surprise is probably going to be taken down with ease. However, you don’t have any real escape options, so play safely. If a group catches you, you'll need to run away as fast as possible.

There are other classes you could try, though, in Dark and Darker. Rangers are fun to solo with, and Barbarians are as well. In particular, I love solo Barbarian runs because you slowly trudge through a dungeon and hack people to pieces with an enormous axe. But if you want the most satisfying solo gameplay, go with the Rogue.

