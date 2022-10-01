5 most influential stealth games that shaped the genre

In the video game world, stealth offerings are among the few things that make players feel like spies. They let gamers play as sneaky characters who leave no trail behind, swiftly taking out their targets.

In 2022, stealth games are more popular than they ever have been. But the genre wouldn't be what it is now if it weren't for the titles that shaped the category.

Note: This article is based on writer's opinion.

5 stealth games that made a huge impact

Stealth games have evolved to a whole new level. Here are five titles that have left their unremovable mark on the stealth genre as well as the gaming industry:

1) Metal Gear Solid (1998)

Metal Gear Solid is one of Hideo Kojima's greatest creations (Image via Konami)

Konami's Metal Gear Solid was a huge hit created by Hideo Kojima and sold over seven million copies. The game is considered to be revolutionary when it comes to the stealth genre.

The story of Metal Gear Solid features Solid Snake, the main protagonist of the franchise, out to save the world. The game actively encourages players to stay hidden and out of the enemy's sight as they infiltrate bases. Moreover, it also features a detection system that facilitated the evolution of the stealth genre.

Offering in-engine cinematics and gameplay that centered around indirect combat and conflict avoidance, the stealth title was embraced for its uniqueness at the time.

2) Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell (2002)

Become a super spy in Splinter Cell games (Image via Ubisoft)

American novelist Tom Clancy is known around the world for his military-science stories set during and after the Cold War. Splinter Cell is an endorsed project of the writer who harbors a deep affection for espionage.

Releasing in 2002, Splinter Cell is known for its stealth-based gameplay, which constantly nudges players to stick to their indirect-fight-taking ways. The Ubisoft offering also heavily makes use of light and darkness to facilitate stealth, which was not something done often at the time.

3) Alien Isolation (2014)

Surviving needs stealth implemented by Alien Isolation (Image via Feral Interactive)

Stealth in products centered around it is one thing, but when it's incorporated into horror titles, the experience can be more immersive and engaging. Alien Isolation introduces a threat that cannot be neutralized and requires stealth to survive.

The game takes place in a space station full of enemies that need to be outsmarted and avoided to survive. However, the main danger is an alien creature out on the hunt.

4) Assassin's Creed 1

Leaping into history is Assassin's Creed's specialty (Image via Ubisoft)

Initially meant to be a Prince of Persia sequel, Assassin's Creed turned out to be something quite unique and involved history. Featuring parkour and combat, among other things, it was technically a POP game. However, Ubisoft introduced stealth elements, the hidden blade, and mechanics centered around sneakiness.

Assassin's Creed got so popular that the whole industry was inspired by it. At the moment, the franchise is one of the biggest stealth hits in the world.

5) Hitman: Codename 47

Hitman games are popular for making players feel like a professional assassin (Image via IO Interactive)

The first Hitman game is one of the biggest classics of all time and features Agent 47, the deadly assassin. The year 2000 marked the birth of one of the biggest stealth-based franchises that, to this day, are adored by the gaming community.

IO Interactive surpassed the limitations of late 1990s technology and created a stealth game that offered an experience most other titles didn't. Every mission in the game requires a lot of patience and understanding of the environment to hunt the target, making it different from other stealth offerings at the time.

