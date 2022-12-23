How to easily revive your friends in Dark and Darker

The third Dark and Darker playtest is in full swing and the players participating in it are looking to make the most of Ironmace’s upcoming dungeon crawler before the testing period is over.

The third playtest will be coming to a close on December 26, 2022, at 2 AM PT / 5 PM ET, allowing it to be up and live for exactly 10 days.

Boomber - DM for editing @_Kingboomber_ Saw the devs at @Ironmace didn't have a super hype trailer on their YT channel yet, so I took it upon myself to make one using ONLY the footage from the teaser they have up.



What do you think? Did this make you hype for the next playtest? 🤺⚔️ Saw the devs at @Ironmace didn't have a super hype trailer on their YT channel yet, so I took it upon myself to make one using ONLY the footage from the teaser they have up. What do you think? Did this make you hype for the next playtest? 🤺⚔️ https://t.co/Xpu123lErt

The feature that many in the community are absolutely loving about the title is the multiplayer and co-op experience, where players get to boot up the game with their friends and look for ways to escape the dungeon together.

They will be fighting beasts as well as monsters along the way while uncovering mythical treasure. However, the game isn’t exactly an easy one, and there are a lot of nuances that you should familiarize yourself with when starting the game.

One of the most important features of Dark and Darker is reviving your friends and today’s guide will be going over how you will be able to do that as you enjoy everything that the playtest has to offer.

Reviving your friends in Dark and Darker

As mentioned, Dark and Darker is specifically designed to be an incredibly unforgiving experience for both solo players as well as those who wish to tackle the dungeon with a party. However, if you are choosing to make the most fo the game with your friends, you will need to have great cooperation and learn to revive one of your fallen teammates especially if they do succumb to a fatality.

Hence, to be able to revive your friends in the dungeon crawler, you will be required to,

Loot some of the valuables that your teammate is carrying from their corpse. That’s the first thing you will be required to do when it comes to reviving your fallen friends in Dark and Darker.

While you can choose to loot them completely, the two primary things that you will need to bring them back are the chest armor of their body as well as the Soul Heart which will be slotted into the armor itself.

After you have gotten your hands on the items, you will then need to make your way through the dungeon and arrive at the nearest Alter of Sacrifice. It’s important to be careful along your way there especially if you are the last surviving member of the party.

Altar of Sacrifice is usually located around the Dungeon Basement level, so you will not have to search for too long to get one. Once you have encountered it you will need to interact with it by pressing F.

Upon doing so a process will automatically channel that will revive the teammates whose Soul HEart you are carrying. You will then be able to explore the dungeon with them once again.

You will be able to revive your friends as many times as you can in Dark and Darker, however, do keep in mind that there needs to atleast be one party member alive who will be able to bring the team back to life. If the squad gets wiped out completely, it will be game over.

Poll : 0 votes