Best Ranger perks and skills in Dark and Darker

Dark and Darker is already creating great early impressions, and the Ranger class has been one of the community's favorites. Whether it's the ability to do damage from a distance or take a passive approach, plenty of things are going for the class. Moreover, the weapons associated with the class are also known to the players.

This will let players know the best perks and skills they can use with each class. Selecting the correct ones are extremely important, as they could make a massive difference between success and failure. More importantly, the effectiveness will largely depend on selecting the correct loadout.

There are plenty of customization options which are available for the Ranger class in Dark and Darker. However, there's a difference in their effectiveness, and some are better than the rest.

Here's what players should look to use with the Ranger class during the alpha playtest.

The Ranger class in Dark and Darker has some interesting options regarding the available perks and skills

Perks and skills are two different sets of items, and both act differently but are complementary. The two must be synchronized for a loadout to be effective.

Perks

Perks are passives that don't always need to be activated manually in the game. They add different skills and abilities, allowing players to maximize their damage and other abilities. Here are the best ones to choose from in the current playtest.

Nimble Hands

Arguably the simplest yet most effective perk, this one allows Dark and Darker players to shoot 15% faster with the bow. It's one of the best ones to use with the Ranger class and the set of weapons available to it.

Sharpshooter

The Sharpshooter perk is extremely effective for players who can make headshots at will. Headshots do much more damage than standard ones, to begin with, and the Sharpshooter perk amplifies it by 15%, making each shot even more potent.

Tracking

This perk allows players to better understand the enemies' position and plan advanced attacks.

Skills

The three most potent perks work well with the following skills.

Quick Shot

The Quick Shot skill will likely be nerfed when Dark and Darker eventually emerges. Players can load three arrows simultaneously and shoot them in quick succession. It's extremely effective, even though the skill can only be used with the Ranger's bow.

Field Ration

The Field Ration skill is a must when playing as Rangers on their own. Health isn't one of the stronger areas of the class, and that's where this skill comes in. It helps regenerate health and allows players to do sustainable damage without losing their lives.

Of course, there are more skills and perks that a Dark and Darker player can choose to use. Ultimately, it will depend on their playing styles and preferences, but the ones mentioned above are expected to work better than the rest.

Currently, the game will be available for three more days in the alpha playtest. The co-op dungeon crawler is expected to release in Q4, 2023.

