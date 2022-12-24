Fact Check: Are Ancient Scrolls of any use in Dark and Darker

Dark and Darker’s third playtest is in full swing, and with the new testing period, developers Ironmace have indeed introduced a great many numbers of additional features for players to try out.

From new spells to monsters, and treasure, there is indeed a lot to enjoy in the dungeon crawler this time around. However, not all the new additions seem to have an apparent purpose in Dark and Darker.

Players were quite curious about the newly added Ancient Scrolls, and many were wondering just how important they are and what they should be doing with them.

However, as it stands now, the Ancient Scrolls do not have any particular issues in Dark and Darker. At the time of writing this article, there honestly isn’t anything that you will be able to do with this loot item, apart from just selling it away to the nearest merchant.

But as they just sell for 10-15 gold depending on their rarity, it’s not exactly the most reliable way of farming gold in the game.

Dark and Darker is having a fairly positive response

Dark and Darker has had a fairly positive response from the community throughout its previous playtests. With the third one being the longest one yet, players are getting to try out the various aspects of the game for ten straight days.

The current playtest will come to a close on December 26, 2022, and Ironmace is introducing new patches and hotfixes to it every now and then.

The dungeon crawler has been quite a merciless experience for both solo players and those who looked to boot up the game with a party of friends. There are a lot of mechanics that the game does not touch upon like the spell system, and how one would be able to revive their teammate in the game.

The Ancient Scrolls were another feature that the developers did not provide much explanation on it. It was one of the newest items added with the recent patent, and it has caused a lot of curiosity amongst players who felt that there was more to it than what meets the eye.

Unfortunately, for now, the Ancient Scrolls do not have any use in Dark and Darker, however, as the game is still in its testing phase, it’s like that the developers will look to add more features to the title to make these items an asset.

With the title gearing up for a launch in Q4 of 2023, there are indeed a lot of features that will be making their way to the game by then.

