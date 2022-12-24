Casting Spells in Dark and Darker: Wizard and Cleric Spell list and Knowledge system explained

Ironmace’s upcoming dungeon crawler Dark and Darker does not hold the player's hand when it comes to teaching them about some of the many mechanics in the game.

The title is currently in its third playtest, and players have vouched for how merciless the title is when playing both solo and with a party of friends.

Boomber - DM for editing @_Kingboomber_ Saw the devs at @Ironmace didn't have a super hype trailer on their YT channel yet, so I took it upon myself to make one using ONLY the footage from the teaser they have up.



What do you think? Did this make you hype for the next playtest? 🤺⚔️ Saw the devs at @Ironmace didn't have a super hype trailer on their YT channel yet, so I took it upon myself to make one using ONLY the footage from the teaser they have up. What do you think? Did this make you hype for the next playtest? 🤺⚔️ https://t.co/Xpu123lErt

There are many in-game mechanics that the game is vague on, one of them being how one will be able to cast a spell as a Wizard or Cleric in the game. It got many players trying out the class to scratch their heads in frustration as they are unable to figure out, just how spells work in the game.

Hence, today’s guide will go over the spell system in Dark and Darker along with a list of all the spells and tiers that one will able to come across for the Wizard and Cleric class.

How to cast a spell in Dark and Darker

First off, to be able to cast a spell in Dark and Darker, you will be required to get your hands on a Magic Staff or a Spell Book depending on the class that you have chosen. Once you have obtained them, you will be required to do the following,

You must equip the Magic Staff to your character. Make sure that the character class you have chosen is either a Wizard or a Cleric. Additionally, Clerics will be able to use Spell Books as well, so you can equip that on them as well.

After equipping the items, make our way to the Ability section of the character tab and then equip the Spell Memory onto it. You will now be able to add the spells that you want for your character into the Spell memory.

However, the spells that you get to add will directly depend on how much knowledge you have. So make sure that you are equipping a variety of useful incantations which do not boast too much knowledge requirement.

Once equipped, you will be able to use the spells by pressing and holding the key that it is assigned to and your character will automatically use the Spell Memory ability which will showcase all the spells you have learned.

You can now move the cursor to the spell that you want to cast, and by right-clicking on it your character will channel the spell and cast it.

Knowledge and spell casting in Dark and Darker

Casting spells in Dark and Darker is directly related to your character’s Knowledge. In the sense, that the more Knowledge you have in the game the more spells will you be able to equip your character.

While you might be able to equip new spells to the secondary Spell memory wheel you will not be able to use those incantations if you do not have the required amount of Knowledge.

Both the Wizard and the Cleric have spells of different tiers, the higher the tier of an incantation the more will be the Knowledge requirement for it,

You will be able to start the dungeon crawler with a base Knowledge of 12 for both the Wizard and Cleric. To be able to increase this count, you will need to get your hands on particular gear like pendants, amulets, as well as gloves which will have Knowledge increasing stats.

The best way to find them will be to explore the dungeon as much as possible and looting enemies and chests.

All Wizard and Cleric spells in Dark and Darker

1) Wizard

Tier 1

Ignite: Spell Cost 1

Light Orb: Spell Cost 1

Zap: Spell Cost 1

Tier 2

Ice Bolt: Spell Cost 2

Slow: Spell Cost 2

Tier 3

Haste: Spell Cost 3

Magic Missile: Spell Cost 3

Tier 4

Fireball: Spell Cost 4

Invisibility: Spell Cost 4

Lightning Strike: Spell Cost 4

Tier 6

Chain Lightning: Spell Cost 6

2) Cleric

Tier 1

Bless: Spell Cost 1

Protection: Spell Cost 1

Tier 2

Cleanse: Spell Cost 2

Divine Strike: Spell Cost 2

Tier 3

Bind: Spell Cost 3

Tier 4

Lesser Heal: Spell Cost 4

Tier 5

Heal Light: Spell Cost 5

Tier 8

Resurrection: Spell Cost 8

Wizards and Clerics provide some of the best backline support in Dark and Darker. When used effectively they can turn the tides of an encounter allowing the rest of the party have an easier time progressing through the dungeon.

Poll : 0 votes