How to change your region in Dark and Darker December playtest

Dark and Darker is currently on its third as well as the longest playtest where players are getting to enjoy Ironmace’s dungeon crawler for 10 full days.

As the testing phase will last until December 26, 2022, players will have a very limited period of time to enjoy it before the next testing period goes live.

One of the best aspects of Dark and Darker that players around the world are praising is the multiplayer co-op. They get to band together and make their way out of the dungeon while facing monsters and gruesome creatures as they discover mythical treasure and other rare loot.

As it’s still in its playtest, Dark and Darker currently does not have too many servers at its disposal. This is why many players are looking for ways to change their region in the game to be able to enjoy the playtest with others.

Therefore, today’s article will go over how you will be able to change your region in Dark and Darker’s December playtest.

A guide to changing regions in Dark and Darker December playtest

It’s a pretty simple process to change your region in Dark and Darker, and to be able to do so, you will be required to:

Launch the game and then make your way to the Main Menu screen, where you will find the Play tab. It’s quite easy to find and you will just need to make your way to the menu screen to be able to locate it. After navigating to the Play tab, you will then need to find and select the Servers option, which is located right above the Dungeon Map option. This will be located at the bottom-left corner of the page. Here, you will be able to select the region in which you want to play Dark and Darker. You can select an area where there are more players or a server where you get a relatively lower ping.

Trying to solve the "Server region is currently unavailable" error in Dark and Darker

The "Server region is currently unavailable" error is primarily happening to those players who are trying to boot up the game with a squad. It has grown to be one of the most annoying bugs in the December playtest, and unfortunately there is no permanent fix to the problem.

However, there are a few workarounds, such as:

Restarting the game, as it seemed to have worked for many in the community. However, this is a rather temporary solution and the error can occur once again when booting the title up with a squad.

Re-installing the game might be a drastic step but many have mentioned that it has helped deal with the issue as well.

Restarting your router can also work as it will reset your gateway, which might have been the real culprit all along.

However, the most likely reason behind it is the fact that the game is still in its testing phase and certain aspects are not properly optimized. Ironmace is continuously coming up with patches and hotfixes during the entirety of the playtest, so they are likely to come up with a solution to this issue in a future patch.

