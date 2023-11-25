Best ways to avoid Roaming Locusts in Lethal Company

While adventuring on the barren moons in Lethal Company, you will encounter many deadly creatures. While some of them will frequently attack you, others will leave you alone. One of the game's most interesting aspects is how differently each creature reacts: some try to scare you away, while others only attack if you make a noise.

Understanding the beasts that traverse Lethal Company's terrain is crucial to surviving in its hostile environment, such as Roaming Locusts. Herein, you'll learn more about these creatures, whether they're dangerous, and effective ways to deal with them.

What you can do with Roaming Locusts in Lethal Company

In Lethal Company, Roaming Locusts may be seen outside during the day. Knowing about this species is essential because this game is full of dangerous creatures and monsters across the moons, who can deal heavy damage or outright kill you.

You can locate this creature by the buzzing sound it makes around the map during the daytime. Roaming Locusts won't harm you or your teammates, so there's no need to avoid or engage them. You can still scan and add them to your ship's bestiary database by right-clicking while standing in their proximity.

Like the Manticoils, Roaming Locusts will disperse once you get too close to them. Be careful, as many people confuse them with Circuit Bees, which are deadly and can cause intensive damage to you and your crew.

The game has many different monsters, each with its weaknesses and attack patterns. You can discover more about the Thumper beast in this article.

In Lethal Company, you must team up with three people and explore the various moons. Your primary objective is to scavenge various resources to fill the quota set by a megacorporation.

The gameplay will have you roaming the various biomes present while selling scraps you collect to buy better equipment to survive the many dangers lurking in the shadows. Developed by Zeekerss, this co-op horror game is currently only available on Windows via Steam.