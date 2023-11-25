Best ways to avoid Thumpers in Lethal Company

Thumpers are one of the many enemy types you will encounter during your time playing Lethal Company. They are among the few enemies in the game that can easily overwhelm you if you're not careful of your surroundings. These monstrous creatures telegraph their presence with huge stomps and vibrations, hence their name.

Although Thumpers are relatively slow creatures, they can gain a significant amount of speed once they sense your presence. As such, you might want to either avoid them or be ready to take the fight to them. Much like any other enemy type in Lethal Company, there are specific ways to avoid or deal with Thumpers.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to avoid or defeat Thumpers in Lethal Company.

How to deal with Thumpers in Lethal Company?

The best way to know how to deal with Thumpers in Lethal Company is to try to get close and scan them. Make sure you avoid alerting them if you can. However, if you do end up making the creatures aware of your or your teammate's presence, you can always either choose to run away to re-establish stealth, or you can simply kill them with your shovel.

One of Thumpers' biggest weaknesses is their inability to turn corners efficiently. As such, if you end up alerting a group of these creatures, avoid running in a straight line. Instead, try to take multiple different paths and turns to confuse them. Thumpers also have very poor hearing, preventing them from easily discerning your presence.

The Thumpers' stomping is basically a way for them to scare you and your teammates and either force you to run away or box you into a corner. Getting boxed can be fatal if you're pursued by a group of Thumpers. Fortunately, you can use the creature's vibrations to your advantage and use it to locate them, potentially even avoiding them outright.

Additionally, if you don't want to risk running away, killing Thumpers is always an option. Once you get a jump on these creatures, simply hit them a few times with your shovel to stagger them and drop them to the ground. Once the creature is staggered, you can easily finish it off for good with a few more hits using a shovel or a stop sign.

Developed by Zeekers, Lethal Company is currently available in early access, exclusively on Windows PC (via Steam).