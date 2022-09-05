Best ways to get Elements in ARK Fjordur

ARK Fjordur is one of the best ARK: Survival Evolved mod maps. It gained so much popularity as an unofficial mod map that Studio Wildcard had to release it officially.

This new DLC has it all:

New landscapes and locations

Four new tamable creatures

Seven tough mini-bosses

One new legendary final boss

To 'survive the ARK,' players must collect resources, farm and tame creatures, hunt, mine and fight dangerous dinos, explore and scavenge creepy caves, castles, and dungeons, keep an eye on basic needs (food, water), and cope with extreme weather.

ARK Fjordur has several difficulty modes, ranging from easy to hardcore.

Best locations to get elemental shards in ARK Fjordur

Elements are the primary materials used to craft Tek tier items in ARK Fjordur. They are the rarest materials in ARK Fjordur or any other ARK: Survival Evolved map.

There are three ways to get Elements: defeating bosses, mining Element Shards/Dusts, and crafting Elements following the recipe.

Crafting is the hardest way to get Elements and resources; this method has been in the game since the Aberration DLC. To craft Elements, players will need:

15 Blue Gems/Blue Crystalized Sap 8 Charge Battery 50 Congealed Gas Ball 20 Element Ore 20 Green Gem/Fragmented Green Gem 10 Red Gems/Red Crystalized Sap

Here are the two most straightforward ways to get Elements in ARK Fjordur:

Defeating bosses

Players can defeat mini-bosses, three island bosses (Megapithecus, Dragon, Broodmother), and the final boss Fenrisulfr to get Elements. Each mini-boss will give thirty Elements, and there is a one-hour cooldown between each mini-boss fight. Defeating each mini-boss will reward them with lots of Elements.

For example, after defeating the Alpha Megapithecus, users will get 220 Elements. For defeating the final boss Fenrisulfr, they will get 100 Elements for gamma, 150 Elements for beta, and 500 Elements for alpha variant.

Farming Element Dusts

Hunting Tek creatures is one way to get Element Dusts. It won't give gamers a lot of Element Dusts but is the easiest way to gather Elements in ARK Fjordur.

They will find various Tek Rexes and Tek Stegos on the ARK Fjordur map. But the second way to get Element Dusts is by taming Element Gachas.

Gachas are usually rare to find, but in Fjordur, finding them is a lot easier. To make the Gacha produce Element Dust, players have to select Element Dust from the production menu; otherwise, the Gacha will produce everything.

Then, users have to put two Snow Owls in front of each of them and feed them with resources. Berry seeds are one of the easiest-to-make foods for Gachas.

Using Iguanodon, they can easily produce lots of berry seeds in a short time. Gamers should also keep upgrading the crafting skill of the Gachas, as it will increase the amount of Element Dust they will get.

Once they reach level 180, players won't need to upgrade them any further.

Mining Element Shards

There is only one place in Fjiordur where users can find Element Shards, the Fire Wyvern Trench cave in Balheimr. Located at 95.7, 78.9, this cave is perilous.

Gamers will have to face Lava Golems, Magmasarus, and Fire Wyverns. In the cave's main chamber, they will find a decent amount of Element Shards.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer