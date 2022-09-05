Best ways to get Organic Polymer in ARK Fjordur

ARK Fjordur is the twelfth DLC addition to the popular survival game series, ARK: Survival Evolved. Fjordur was first released as an unofficial mod, and due to its incredible popularity, developer Studio Wildcard decided to re-release this map as an official DLC.

As players know, ARK is all about surviving a pre-historic sci-fi fantasyland filled with dangerous dinosaurs and beautiful landscapes.

ARK Fjordur recently added four new creatures chosen by the ARK: Survival Evolved community, seven mini-bosses, and a new final boss. The vast map of Fjordur consists of chilly mountain peaks, dense forests, deep seas, dark caves, medieval castles, Viking shipwrecks, and ancient ruins. Although it has only been a month, Fjordur has already secured its place as one of the top ARK: Survival Evolved maps.

How to get Organic Polymer in ARK Fjordur: Ideal locations and methods

Organic Polymer is the direct substitution of Polymer for crafting purposes in ARK Fjordur. The resource can be harvested by killing Kairuku, Mantis, Hesperornis, Karkinos, as well as the Deathworm. Swords increase the yield of Organic Polymer, while clubs and mining drills don't get any. Furthermore, this natural resource can also be farmed from Achatinas.

While left inside Achatinas, the spoiling time for Organic Polymer is increased by an hour and thirty minutes. Interestingly, players can grind items made of Organic Polymer in an Industrial Grinder to get Organic Polymer. There are some specific types of plants that produce Organic Polymer.

Besides being a useful crafting material, Organic Polymer can be used as a 'suicide pill', as it will instantly kill any human by dealing 500 damage. Although there are many ways to get Organic Polymer in ARK Fjordur, here are the most effective ways to obtain this resource in the least amount of time.

Harvesting dead dinosaurs

Harvesting dead dinosaurs is always a good way to get Organic Polymer in-game. Normally, players can kill dinos and harvest their bodies to get many different resources, but there is a place in ARK Fjordur where dead dinos can be found in abundance.

On the swamp island of Midgard, there are a large number of dead dinos lying around. Players can easily harvest them using a tame like Argy, Giga, or Rex. Furthermore, a tame is vital to fight the deadly creatures inhabiting the swamps of Midgard. Rex and Giga are ideal for scaring away other predators, so players can easily harvest Organic Polymers without any issues. This way, players will be able to get thousands of Organic Polymers in under a minute.

Harvesting dead dinos will also give players a lot of Spoiled Meat, which they can craft tranquiliser darts from.

Mines of Moria

Another great way to harvest Organic Polymer in ARK Fjordur is from the plants in Aberration Cave, which is located inside the Mines of Moria. Players have to enter the Mines of Moria from the back entrance (86.2, 05.4) to quickly reach this particular cave, as it is located at the end of the Mines.

Inside the Aberration Cave, players will find a specific type of plant with yellow flowers, which they can obtain Organic Polymer from by breaking them with their bare hands. However, for faster and better yields, players should use tames like bears.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

