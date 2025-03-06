Best weapons for Brant in Wuthering Waves

Many players may be wondering what weapons they should choose for Brant in Wuthering Waves. The Captain of the Troupe of Fools is finally available in the game, and he brings a robust kit that can amplify damage, heal, and even act as a sub-DPS unit. However, with great power comes great requirements, and building this character can be challenging.

Ad

This article lists a few weapons for Brant in Wuthering Waves based on how each synergizes with his kit.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Top weapons for Brant in Wuthering Waves

1) Unflickering Valor

Unflickering Valor (Image via Kuro Games)

Unflickering Valor is Brant's signature 5-star weapon and is the best choice for him. This sword has a high Energy Regeneration Rate of 77%, which can help you meet the 250% Threshold you need to activate the Tidebreaking Courage Echo set's bonus.

Ad

Trending

Unflickering Valor also allows you to use Brant's offensive abilities to their fullest, as it provides basic attack damage bonuses, which is the character's main source of damage.

2) Overture

Overture (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Kuro Games)

For those not planning on spending Astrites on Brant's signature weapon in Wuthering Waves, the Overture sword can also be a great pick. Similar to the 5-star Unflickering Valor, this weapon gives you a high Energy Regeneration of 51.8% but reduces your DPS abilities.

Ad

Overture's base attack is quite low, and it does not provide any basic attack buffs. However, this weapon allows you to build Brant's concerto faster and swap him off the field.

3) Emerald of Genesis

Emerald of Genesis (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Kuro Games)

If you are satisfied with the Energy threshold from your Echo and need one of the Crit Weapons for Brant in Wuthering Waves, Emerald of Genesis is your next choice. This sword boasts a high base attack of 587 and a significantly high Crit Rate of 24.3%.

Ad

Emerald of Genesis also grants a 12% Energy Recharge and a 6% ATK increase at R1. This weapon is also easily available from the Standard Weapon Banner.

4) Red Spring

Red Spring (Image via Kuro Games)

Red Spring is another great 5-star weapon choice for Brant if you have hit the Energy Threshold. It buffs the character's basic attack damage and provides attack buffs that enable you to utilize him as a sub-DPS unit.

Ad

The only downside here is that this is a limited weapon, so many people will not have it.

5) Blazing Brilliance

Blazing Brilliance (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Kuro Games)

Blazing Brilliance is another great choice for Brant, as it provides him with high base attack and Crit Damage stats. However, it is the worst choice for him on this list, as outside of the ATK buff, its passives are mostly not catered to his Kit (it lacks any Basic Attack buffs).

You can use Blazing Brilliance as a stat stick if you like, but you are better off using other weapons for Brant in Wuthering Waves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.