Time until Brant banner releases in Wuthering Waves

Brant is an upcoming 5-Star Resonator who will be released in the second half of Wuthering Waves 2.1. Players have been looking forward to his arrival in-game ever since Rinascita's release, and the D-Day is almost here. Brant's banner will be available in Wuthering Waves from March 6, 2025 at 10 am (UTC +8), featuring 4-Star Resonators Youhu, Taoqi and Mortefi.

Since Brant's banner is in phase II of Wuthering Waves 2.1, its release timings will be different across all servers. Read on to find out the specific release dates and timings for Brant's banner across all Wuthering Waves servers.

Wuthering Waves Brant banner release timing and countdown

Brant's banner in Wuthering Waves 2.1 second half (Image via Kuro Games)

As stated, Brant's banner will be releasing on March 6, 2025 at 10 am (UTC +8). As with all second phase banners, the exact timings for the new banners will be differing from server to server, depending on various time zones.

Brant's banner will be available in different servers according to the following schedule:

Asia/SEA: March 6, 2025 at 10 am (UTC +8)

March 6, 2025 at 10 am (UTC +8) Europe: March 6, 2025 at 10 am (UTC +1)

March 6, 2025 at 10 am (UTC +1) America: March 6, 2025 at 10 am (UTC -5)

You can find a detailed schedule and countdown for Brant's banner release across all servers below:

Asia/SEA servers

Wuthering Waves 2.1 phase II will roll out on Asian and SEA servers on March 6, 2025 at 10 am (UTC +8). Check out the countdown below to keep track of the time left until Brant's banner is available.

Europe server

The second half of Wuthering Waves 2.1 featuring Brant's banner will be available on the European server on March 6, 2025 at 10 am (UTC +1). You can keep an eye on the countdown below to know the exact release timing for Brant's banner in Europe:

America server

Brant's banner will release on the American server on March 6, 2025 at 10 am (UTC -5). The countdown provided below will give you information regarding the timing for Brant's banner release in America:

Details about Brant's banner

Once Brant's banner goes live, players can pull for 5-Star Fusion Resonator Brant and the featured 4-Star characters on his banner, such as:

Youhu (Glacio)

(Glacio) Mortefi (Fusion)

(Fusion) Taoqi (Havoc)

This banner will be available till March 26, 2025, 11:59 pm (server time).

