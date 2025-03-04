Wuthering Waves 2.1 second phase events schedule and rewards

Wuthering Waves 2.1 is currently ongoing, with the first half of the patch almost drawing to a close. The second phase for version 2.1 will be beginning shortly, and Kuro Games has officially confirmed the same by announcing the event schedule. Wuthering Waves 2.1 second phase will see the introduction of many new events, along with two fresh Resonator Convenes.

Read on to find out more information regarding all the events that will be available in Wuthering Waves 2.1, along with the rewards that can be obtained from them.

Wuthering Waves 2.1 second half event schedule details

As announced by the developers, the second half of Wuthering Waves 2.1 will start from March 6, 2025. It will feature the banner of the new 5-Star Resonator Brant, along with a rerun for Changli. The following are the events that will be available for players to partake in during the second phase of version 2.1:

Sail Day, Captain! - Brant's Companion Story

You can play Brant's companion story soon (Image via Kuro Games)

Brant's companion story titled Sail Day, Captain! will be available to play starting March 6, 2025 at 10 am (server time). His companion story will let you learn more about the Captain of the Fool's Troupe, and get a glimpse into his day-to-day activities.

Do note that in order to play this quest, you will need to have reached a minimum of Union Level 20, and also have completed the Main Quest Chapter II Act III: What Yesterday Wept, Today Doth Sing.

New banners

Brant's banner is in the second half of WuWa 2.1 (Image via Kuro Games)

New banners for the second half of Wuthering Waves 2.1 begin on March 6, 2025, at 10 am (server time), and will last until March 26, 2025, at 11:59 am (server time).

These are all the characters that will be available to pull in the second half of version 2.1:

Brant (new; 5-Star Fusion)

(new; 5-Star Fusion) Changli (rerun; 5-Star Fusion)

(rerun; 5-Star Fusion) Youhu (4-Star Glacio)

(4-Star Glacio) Mortefi (4-Star Fusion)

(4-Star Fusion) Taoqi (5-Star Havoc)

The following are all the weapons that can be obtained in Wuthering Waves 2.1:

Unflickering Valor (Brant's signature weapon; 5-Star Sword)

(Brant's signature weapon; 5-Star Sword) Blazing Brilliance (Changli's signature weapon; 5-Star Sword)

(Changli's signature weapon; 5-Star Sword) Waning Redshift (4-Star Broadblade)

(4-Star Broadblade) Comet Flare (4-Star Rectifier)

(4-Star Rectifier) Marcato (4-Star Gauntlets)

Infinite Battle Simulation II

There will be a new combat event (Image via Kuro Games)

This is a combat event that will be available in the second half of Wuthering Waves 2.1, starting on March 6, 2025 at 10 am (server time). Players can defeat multiple waves of enemies in this event to earn rewards, such as Astrites, Malleable Elite Class Echo III & IV, Premium Tuners, and Premium Resonance Potions.

In order to play this event, you will need to reach Union Level 14, and also complete the Main Quest Chapter II Prologue: Through the Sea Thou Break. The Infinite Battle Simulation event will end on March 27, 2025, at 03:59 pm (server time).

Beyond the Waves

Featured exploration event for the second half (Image via Kuro Games)

Beyond the Waves is an exploration event wherein players will need to complete certain tasks to obtain Adventure Logs. These Adventure Logs can be exchanged for Adventure Packages, which will provide rewards, such as Astrites, Lustrous Tides, Forgery Premium Supply, Premium Tuners, and Crystal Solvents.

The Beyond the Waves event will begin on March 13, 2025, at 4 pm (server time), and end on March 27, 2025, at 03:59 pm (server time).

Bountiful Crescendo

The Bountiful Crescendo event will be back (Image via Kuro Games)

This is a double-drop event for in-game materials which will begin on March 20, 2025, at 4 pm (server time), and end on March 27, 2025, at 03:59 pm (server time). Those who have been playing the game for a while will be familiar with this event. It is a recurring one that drops double the number of rewards while spending Waveplates to complete a Simulation or Forgery Challenge.

You will need to have reached a minimum of Union Level 14 to unlock this event.

