Wuthering Waves 2.2 leaks overview: Characters, artifacts, and everything new

The Wuthering Waves 2.2 update is expected to be another major update for Rinascita. Several leaks from reliable sources, such as Hakush.in, hint at exciting new content, including a new character, map expansion, enemies, a battle mode, and quests. In addition, there will be a new QoL update that might make farming Echoes more efficient.

Ad

This article will briefly cover everything that has been leaked, and what Rovers can expect in the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.2 update.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Wuthering Waves 2.2 leaks hint at a new region, enemies, game modes, and more

Cantarella and Aero Rover

Cantarella and Rover (Image via Kuro Games)

Kuro Games has already announced Cantarella will debut in the Wuthering Waves 2.2 update. She is a 5-star Havoc Resonator who uses a Rectifier. Leaks via Hakush.in suggest that Cantarella is a support unit that can provide party-wide healing and perform coordinated attacks, potentially making her a good character to pair with Camellya.

Ad

Trending

The developers haven't shared any info on Rover, and they are not a new character. However, according to the beta leaks, the main character of the action RPG is expected to unlock the Aero Attribute, allowing them to access new abilities.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Aero Rover kit leaks

Banners

Cantarella, Camellya, and Shorekeeper (Image via Kuro Games)

Here's a list of all the characters expected to be featured on the version 2.2 banners, as per leaks via Hunter x Hunter and reshared on Reddit by u/ISRUKRENG:

Ad

Phase I

Cantarella (5-star Havoc)

Danjin (4-star Havoc)

Sanhua (4-star Glacio)

Yuanwu (4-star Electro)

Phase II

Camellya (5-star Havoc)

Shorekeeper (5-star Spectro)

Aalto (4-star Aero)

Chixia (4-star Fusion)

Baizhi (4-star Glacio)

Cantarella is expected to have a solo banner in the first phase, while Camellya and Shorekeeper will likely get their first rerun banners in the second phase.

Both phases are expected to last three weeks, giving enough time to everyone to get their desired characters. Naturally, their signature weapons will also be available on the weapon banner.

Ad

New weapons

Rovers might see the additon of two new 5-star weapons. One of them is rumored to be Cantarella's signature Rectifier, which should be surprising since she is a new limited 5-star unit.

The other weapon is expected to be Aero Rover's new signature Sword and will be available for free. Unfortunately, it is unclear whether this weapon will be accessible from the quest or something else.

New story

New Companion Story (Image via Kuro Games)

Players can also look forward to Cantarella's new Companion Story. Rovers can play this quest to learn more about the head of the Fisalia family.

Ad

New area

Ad

Wuthering Waves 2.2 is expected to release a new area in Rinascita called Avinullin Theological Academy. Based on the leaks via PalitoGodd on X, the rumored region is located southeast of the current Rinascita map. The size of the area is pretty big and will feature both aboveground and underground locations; players can expect a good amount of exploration rewards.

PalitoGodd is a fairly trusted source, so the map leaks are also likely credible.

Ad

Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.2 to 2.5 characters roadmap leak

New battle mode

Ad

A leaker named Sleep recently shared a video showcasing a new game mode called the Babel Tower. It will be introduced in Wuthering Waves 2.2 and will feature combat challenges. It is currently unknown whether Babel Tower will be a permanent game mode or a limited-time event.

While there's no info on Sleep's past record, the leak is from the beta, so it can be considered credible.

New Echo set, Tacet Field, and main stat selector

Ad

Ad

There are leaks about a new Sonata Effect for the Aero Attribute called The Sky Where the Clouds Disappear. It is likely to be the Aero Rover's new set and will be farmable in the new Tacet Field that will be available in the new area.

Speaking of farming new Echoes, a new main stat selector feature is expected to be added in the new version, allowing players to select the main stat of an Echo. The exact details of the feature are still unknown, so one can only wait until the version 2.2 livestream for more info.

Ad

New Hologram Challenge

Dragon of Dirge (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming|| Kuro Games)

A new hologram challenge of the Dragon of Dirge is also speculated to be added in Wuthering Waves 2.2. Players can challenge it to test their skills and earn rewards.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.