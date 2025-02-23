Wuthering Waves 2.2 5-star weapons leaked

New leaks show that the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.2 update will likely release two new 5-star weapons. One of them is expected to be Cantarella's signature weapon, which shouldn't be surprising considering she is a new character. Meanwhile, the second weapon is rumored to belong to Rover, who might gain access to another Attribute. This weapon is also speculated to be made available for free.

The following segments will briefly cover the stats and other details about the two 5-star weapons in Wuthering Waves 2.2.

Note: The following information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Two new 5-star weapons in Wuthering Waves 2.2 leaked

Cantarella's signature weapon

According to recent beta leaks, Wuthering Waves 2.2 is expected to release two new weapons. The stats and effects of one of these weapons in the Dev kit are the following, per leaks via Hakush.in:

Base ATK : 413

: 413 Second stat : 72% Crit. DMG

: 72% Crit. DMG Passive: Passive: Attack is increased by 12%. Within 10 seconds of casting the Intro skill, when casting the Echo skill, the wielder gains 1 layer of [Hazy Dream]. An Echo of the same name can only trigger this effect once and can be stacked up to 3 layers, which lasts for 10 seconds. Switching to another character will end the effect. Layer 1: Normal Attack DMG bonus increases by 40%; Layer 2: Ignore the enemy's 10% annihilation attribute resistance; Layer 3: When [Hazy Dream] ends early, the wielder's Basic Attack DMG bonus increases by 40%, ignoring the target's 10% annihilation attribute resistance for 27 seconds. Switching to another character will end the effect.

Note that the weapon's passive are a rough translation of the original Chinese texts, so there might be some differences in the actual effects.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Cantarella kit leaks

Aero Rover's weapon

Rover is expected to obtain the Aero Attribute in version 2.2. Moreover, leaks suggest that they will receive a new signature Sword. Here are the stats and effects of the rumored weapon, as per leaks via WuWaLand:

Base ATK : 588

: 588 Second stat : 38% Energy Regen

: 38% Energy Regen Passive: When the wielder receives healing, their Resonance Skill DMG is increased by 26% for 15 seconds. When Aero Rover attacks an enemy with their Resonance Skill, the target's Aero resistance is decreased by 20.8% for 30 seconds.

The Sword has a decent Base ATK and Energy Regen second stat. The first effect on the weapon's passive increases the wielder's Resonance Skill DMG after they receive healing. Furthermore, when Aero Rover, equipped with this weapon, hits an enemy, the enemy's Aero resistance decreases.

Both Hakush.in and WuWaLand are fairly reliable sources, so the leaks are also likely credible.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Cantarella ascension materials leaked

