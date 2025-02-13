Wuthering Waves 2.1 quest list

The Wuthering Waves 2.1 update has finally been released and it features new quests in Rinascita that Rovers can complete. This includes the Companion Story, Exploration Quest, and the Event Quest. Completing them will give players a decent amount of in-game rewards, such as Astrites and level-up materials, and unlock new maps in the game.

This article covers all the new quests that one can take on in the Wuthering Waves 2.1 update.

All new quests in Wuthering Waves 2.1

1) Silent as a Falling Leaf Exploration Quest

Silent as a Falling Leaf quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Silent as a Falling Leaf is a new Exploration Quest in Rinascita. It will be available in the quest tab after the version 2.1 update and you can start tracking it to complete the quest. Completing it will give you a generous amount of Astrites and Supply Chests. In addition, it will give you Havoc Rover's final Waveband to unlock their Sequence Node and the entire Vault Underground map.

The new areas don't have any Resonance Nexus, so unlocking the map through the quest is necessary.

Meet Phoebe and Zani to find the secret cache (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Completing Silent as a Falling Leaf will also unlock a short sequel where you can visit the small island east of Averardo Vault and look for the "secret cache" with Phoebe and Zani.

2) Set Sail! Pro Angler!

Set Sail! Pro Angler! quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Set Sail! Pro Angler! is one of the new tutorial quests already available in the quest tab and can be started immediately after the version 2.1 update. Finishing this quest will also unlock the Riccioli Islands on the map. Note that similar to the Vault Underground, this group of islands doesn't have any Resonance Nexus, and completing the tutorial is necessary to light up the map.

3) Ocean Is a Soul's Rest

Ocean Is a Soul's Rest quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Ocean Is a Soul's Rest is another tutorial quest that can be found in the quest tab after the Wuthering Waves 2.1 update.

4) Brant's Companion Story

New Companion Story (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Kuro Games)

Version 2.1 will also release a Companion Story for Brant. It will be available once the second phase of the update begins. Rovers can follow the captain of the Fool's Troupe and learn more about him during the quest.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

