5 best weapons in Hades 2 you should equip

The best weapons in Hades 2 are the ones offering the ultimate combination of power, speed, and versatility. Now that the game has been officially released (and is no longer in early access) with v1.0, players can finally experience the full arsenal available to Melinoe.

Here are the five best weapons in Hades 2 that you will want to equip.

Note: This article contains some of the author's opinions, and the list is not in any order.

5 best weapons in Hades 2

1) Sister Blades

Sister Blades is among the best weapons in Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games)

The Sister Blades are pure speed. They thrive on quick combos, letting you dart around and shred weaker enemies before they even swing. They’re also packed with utility: the ranged Special and Omega Special let you curse multiple targets at once, giving you strong crowd control options when the arena fills up.

They aren’t flawless, as mobs can overwhelm you if you get careless, but staying mobile and using Specials to thin crowds makes the blades incredibly effective. With the Morrigan Aspect, they jump into top-tier status, offering consistent high damage with very little downtime.

Still, their mix of speed and fluid repositioning makes them one of the most dangerous weapons in the game.

2) Argent Skull

Argent Skull in the list of best weapons in Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games )

The Argent Skull is basically a handheld grenade launcher. You fire shells that deal huge damage, then retrieve them, which sounds clunky until you factor in the Special. That dash-and-shoot mechanic keeps you mobile and helps close the gap while reloading.

Ammo upgrades and radius boosts turn it into a screen-clearing powerhouse. It takes practice to manage its rhythm, but once you master it, the Skull can melt bosses and swarms alike. Its Medea Aspect pushes its potential even further.

3) Black Coat

The unlock requirement for this weapon is 2 Cinder and 2 Adamant (Image via Supergiant Games)

Xinth, also known as the Black Coat, is a Swiss army knife of destruction. It mixes melee punches with missile launchers, offers a guard mechanic through its Omega Attack, and even boosts Melinoe’s movement. Few weapons can shift between close-range brawling and ranged pressure this smoothly.

The trade-off is precision. The guard ability is powerful but demands sharp timing, and mistiming a block can cost you chunks of health. Still, if you enjoy risk-reward playstyles, the Nyx Aspect helps the Black Coat shine in ways few weapons can match, making it one of the best weapons in Hades 2.

4) Witch’s Staff

Witch’s Staff is a beginner-friendly weapon (Image via Supergiant Games )

Descura, the Witch’s Staff, is Melinoe’s default weapon, but don’t underestimate it. Its fast attack chain and wide swings make it perfect for crowd control. The Special adds reach, giving you an answer to ranged threats, and it scales well with AoE-oriented boons like those from Hephaestus.

It doesn’t specialize as narrowly as other weapons, but that’s its strength because it handles almost any encounter. New players will find it forgiving, while veterans can push it far with the Anubis Aspect, turning a beginner’s tool into a flexible late-game staple.

5) Moonstone Axe

Moonstone Axe in Hades 2 (Image via Supergiant Games)

The Moonstone Axe is a Zorephet, the opposite of the Sister Blades. It’s heavy, slow, and forces you to pick your moments carefully. In return, its strikes are brutal, and its Omega Attacks can wipe out groups or chunk bosses for massive damage.

Pair it with Zeus boons to apply Blitz, which doubles down on its burst potential. The weapon isn’t for everyone, as it requires patience and good positioning. It’s less forgiving than other weapons since its slow animations can leave you vulnerable.

However, if you enjoy high-impact gameplay, it rewards mastery in a big way. With the Nergal Aspect, it becomes even deadlier.

That wraps up everything on the best weapons in Hades 2 you should equip. For more game-related content, follow Sportskeeda.

