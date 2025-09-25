All Hades 2 bosses in order

Hades 2 v1.0 is finally out, and the excitement within the community is quite evident. The player count has suddenly spiked on Steam, rising from a few thousand players on average to a peak of over 80,000 concurrent players. The latest update has introduced a long list of content, and many might be wondering how many bosses there are in the game.

Ad

On that note, here is the full list of bosses in Hades 2 v1.0.

Full list of Hades 2 bosses in the right order

The title features a total of eight main bosses. There are two routes, each comprising four bosses. The Underworld route takes you deeper into familiar regions of darkness, while the Surface pulls you toward Olympus. The more you progress, the harder the boss fights will get.

Ad

Trending

Chronos, Titan of Time (Image via Supergiant Games)

Here are all the bosses and their locations based on the route:

Ad

Underworld route

Headmistress Hecate : Erebus

: Erebus Scylla and the Sirens : Oceanus

: Oceanus Infernal Cerberus : Fields of Mourning

: Fields of Mourning Chronos, Titan of Time: Tartarus

Surface route

Polyphemus the Cyclops : City of Ephyra

: City of Ephyra Eris, Strife Incarnate : Rift of Thessaly

: Rift of Thessaly Prometheus, Titan of Foresight : Mount Olympus

: Mount Olympus Typhon, Father of All Monsters: The Summit

Full list of mini-bosses in Hades 2

Scylla and the Sirens (Image via Supergiant Games)

Apart from the main bosses, there are a lot of mini-boss fights that help you unlock different boons and items. Here are all the mini-bosses and their locations:

Ad

Underworld route

Root-Stalker: Erebus

Erebus Shadow-Spiller: Erebus

Erebus Master-Slicer: Erebus

Erebus Deep Serpent: Oceanus

Oceanus King Vermin: Oceanus

Oceanus Hellfish: Oceanus

Oceanus Phantom: Fields of Mourning

Fields of Mourning Queen Lamia: Fields of Mourning

Fields of Mourning The Verminancer: Tartarus

Tartarus Doomstone: Tartarus

Surface route

Satyr Champion: City of Ephyra

City of Ephyra Erymanthian Boar: City of Ephyra

City of Ephyra Charybdis: Rift of Thessaly

Rift of Thessaly The Yargonaut: Rift of Thessaly

Rift of Thessaly Mega Dracon: Mount Olympus

Mount Olympus Talos: Mount Olympus

Mount Olympus Eye of Typhon: The Summit

The Summit Spawn of Typhon: The Summit

The Summit Tail of Typhon: The Summit

The Summit Twins of Typhon: The Summit

That's all the bosses in the game. For more information about the v1.0 update, read the official patch notes here.

Ad

Read more related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.