All Hades 2 bosses in order

Hades 2 v1.0 is finally out, and the excitement within the community is quite evident. The player count has suddenly spiked on Steam, rising from a few thousand players on average to a peak of over 80,000 concurrent players. The latest update has introduced a long list of content, and many might be wondering how many bosses there are in the game.
On that note, here is the full list of bosses in Hades 2 v1.0.
Full list of Hades 2 bosses in the right order
The title features a total of eight main bosses. There are two routes, each comprising four bosses. The Underworld route takes you deeper into familiar regions of darkness, while the Surface pulls you toward Olympus. The more you progress, the harder the boss fights will get.
Here are all the bosses and their locations based on the route:
Underworld route
- Headmistress Hecate: Erebus
- Scylla and the Sirens: Oceanus
- Infernal Cerberus: Fields of Mourning
- Chronos, Titan of Time: Tartarus
Surface route
- Polyphemus the Cyclops: City of Ephyra
- Eris, Strife Incarnate: Rift of Thessaly
- Prometheus, Titan of Foresight: Mount Olympus
- Typhon, Father of All Monsters: The Summit
Full list of mini-bosses in Hades 2
Apart from the main bosses, there are a lot of mini-boss fights that help you unlock different boons and items. Here are all the mini-bosses and their locations:
Underworld route
- Root-Stalker: Erebus
- Shadow-Spiller: Erebus
- Master-Slicer: Erebus
- Deep Serpent: Oceanus
- King Vermin: Oceanus
- Hellfish: Oceanus
- Phantom: Fields of Mourning
- Queen Lamia: Fields of Mourning
- The Verminancer: Tartarus
- Doomstone: Tartarus
Surface route
- Satyr Champion: City of Ephyra
- Erymanthian Boar: City of Ephyra
- Charybdis: Rift of Thessaly
- The Yargonaut: Rift of Thessaly
- Mega Dracon: Mount Olympus
- Talos: Mount Olympus
- Eye of Typhon: The Summit
- Spawn of Typhon: The Summit
- Tail of Typhon: The Summit
- Twins of Typhon: The Summit
That's all the bosses in the game. For more information about the v1.0 update, read the official patch notes here.
