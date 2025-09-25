Hades 2 release countdown: Start time for all regions

The Hades 2 release countdown is on as fans gear up for the game’s full v1.0 launch on September 25, 2025. After nearly a year in early access, Supergiant Games’ sequel takes you into the underworld as Melinoe, facing off against Cronos while navigating a world full of Greek gods, deadly traps, and countless deaths.
The wait is almost over, and here’s everything you need to know about Hades 2 release across the globe.
Hades 2 release time countdown
For players worldwide, Hades 2 will release simultaneously at 9:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) on September 25, 2025.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here is a timer that counts down to Hades 2 release time as it launches simultaneously in all regions:
Hades 2 will be released on the following dates and times across various locations:
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) – September 25, 2025 – 9:00 AM
- Central Standard Time (CST) – September 25, 2025 – 11:00 AM
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) – September 25, 2025 – 12:00 PM
- Brasilia Time (BRT) – September 25, 2025 – 1:00 PM
- British Summer Time (BST) – September 25, 2025 – 5:00 PM
- Central European Standard Time (CEST) – September 25, 2025 – 6:00 PM
- Indian Standard Time (IST) – September 25, 2025 – 9:30 PM
- China Standard Time (CST) – September 26, 2025 – 12:00 AM
- Korea Standard Time (KST) – September 26, 2025 – 1:00 AM
- Japan Standard Time (JST) – September 26, 2025 – 1:00 AM
- Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) – September 26, 2025 – 2:00 AM
- New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) – September 26, 2025 – 4:00 AM
With these times, players in every corner of the world can plan ahead to jump straight into Melinoe’s story from the moment the servers go live.
Also read: How to get Star Dust in Hades 2
Hades 2 PC system requirements
At launch, Hades 2 is available on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Here are the game's requirements for PC:
Minimum
- 64-bit processor and operating system required
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
- CPU: Dual-core 2.4 GHz
- RAM: 8 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950, AMD Radeon R7 360, or Intel HD Graphics 630
- Storage: 10 GB free space
Recommended
- 64-bit processor and operating system required
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
- CPU: Quad-core 2.4 GHz
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, or Intel Arc A580
- Storage: 10 GB free space
That covers everything on the Hades 2 release countdown for all regions. For more game-related content, follow Sportskeeda.
Check out: How to get the Black Coat in Hades 2
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.