Hades 2 release countdown: Start time for all regions

The Hades 2 release countdown is on as fans gear up for the game’s full v1.0 launch on September 25, 2025. After nearly a year in early access, Supergiant Games’ sequel takes you into the underworld as Melinoe, facing off against Cronos while navigating a world full of Greek gods, deadly traps, and countless deaths.

The wait is almost over, and here’s everything you need to know about Hades 2 release across the globe.

Hades 2 release time countdown

For players worldwide, Hades 2 will release simultaneously at 9:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) on September 25, 2025.

Release time is the same for all regions (Image via Supergiant Games)

Here is a timer that counts down to Hades 2 release time as it launches simultaneously in all regions:

Hades 2 will be released on the following dates and times across various locations:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) – September 25, 2025 – 9:00 AM

– September 25, 2025 – 9:00 AM Central Standard Time (CST) – September 25, 2025 – 11:00 AM

– September 25, 2025 – 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) – September 25, 2025 – 12:00 PM

– September 25, 2025 – 12:00 PM Brasilia Time (BRT) – September 25, 2025 – 1:00 PM

– September 25, 2025 – 1:00 PM British Summer Time (BST) – September 25, 2025 – 5:00 PM

– September 25, 2025 – 5:00 PM Central European Standard Time (CEST) – September 25, 2025 – 6:00 PM

– September 25, 2025 – 6:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) – September 25, 2025 – 9:30 PM

– September 25, 2025 – 9:30 PM China Standard Time (CST) – September 26, 2025 – 12:00 AM

– September 26, 2025 – 12:00 AM Korea Standard Time (KST) – September 26, 2025 – 1:00 AM

– September 26, 2025 – 1:00 AM Japan Standard Time (JST) – September 26, 2025 – 1:00 AM

– September 26, 2025 – 1:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) – September 26, 2025 – 2:00 AM

– September 26, 2025 – 2:00 AM New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) – September 26, 2025 – 4:00 AM

With these times, players in every corner of the world can plan ahead to jump straight into Melinoe’s story from the moment the servers go live.

Hades 2 PC system requirements

At launch, Hades 2 is available on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Here are the game's requirements for PC:

Minimum

64-bit processor and operating system required

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

CPU: Dual-core 2.4 GHz

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950, AMD Radeon R7 360, or Intel HD Graphics 630

Storage: 10 GB free space

Recommended

64-bit processor and operating system required

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

CPU: Quad-core 2.4 GHz

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, or Intel Arc A580

Storage: 10 GB free space

That covers everything on the Hades 2 release countdown for all regions. For more game-related content, follow Sportskeeda.

