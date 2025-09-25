Hades 2 release countdown: Start time for all regions

By Rishi Pallav
Published Sep 25, 2025 08:17 GMT
When Hades 2 goes live in all regions (Image via Supergiant Games)
Hades 2 goes live worldwide soon! (Image via Supergiant Games)

The Hades 2 release countdown is on as fans gear up for the game’s full v1.0 launch on September 25, 2025. After nearly a year in early access, Supergiant Games’ sequel takes you into the underworld as Melinoe, facing off against Cronos while navigating a world full of Greek gods, deadly traps, and countless deaths.

The wait is almost over, and here’s everything you need to know about Hades 2 release across the globe.

Hades 2 release time countdown

For players worldwide, Hades 2 will release simultaneously at 9:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) on September 25, 2025.

Release time is the same for all regions (Image via Supergiant Games)
Release time is the same for all regions (Image via Supergiant Games)

Here is a timer that counts down to Hades 2 release time as it launches simultaneously in all regions:

Trending
Hades 2 will be released on the following dates and times across various locations:

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) – September 25, 2025 – 9:00 AM
  • Central Standard Time (CST) – September 25, 2025 – 11:00 AM
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) – September 25, 2025 – 12:00 PM
  • Brasilia Time (BRT) – September 25, 2025 – 1:00 PM
  • British Summer Time (BST) – September 25, 2025 – 5:00 PM
  • Central European Standard Time (CEST) – September 25, 2025 – 6:00 PM
  • Indian Standard Time (IST) – September 25, 2025 – 9:30 PM
  • China Standard Time (CST) – September 26, 2025 – 12:00 AM
  • Korea Standard Time (KST) – September 26, 2025 – 1:00 AM
  • Japan Standard Time (JST) – September 26, 2025 – 1:00 AM
  • Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) – September 26, 2025 – 2:00 AM
  • New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) – September 26, 2025 – 4:00 AM
With these times, players in every corner of the world can plan ahead to jump straight into Melinoe’s story from the moment the servers go live.

Hades 2 PC system requirements

At launch, Hades 2 is available on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Here are the game's requirements for PC:

Minimum

  • 64-bit processor and operating system required
  • OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
  • CPU: Dual-core 2.4 GHz
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950, AMD Radeon R7 360, or Intel HD Graphics 630
  • Storage: 10 GB free space
Recommended

  • 64-bit processor and operating system required
  • OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
  • CPU: Quad-core 2.4 GHz
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, or Intel Arc A580
  • Storage: 10 GB free space

That covers everything on the Hades 2 release countdown for all regions. For more game-related content, follow Sportskeeda.

