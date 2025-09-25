Hades 2 trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

By Debayan Saha
Modified Sep 25, 2025 19:26 GMT
All Hades 2 achievements and how to unlock them
All Hades 2 achievements and how to unlock them (Image via Supergiant Games)

With the full release of Hades 2, players can now obtain numerous achievements by completing various tasks. While some can be unlocked by progressing straightforwardly, many require you to complete side activities, such as clearing Chaos Trials, casting incantations, and other tasks. All in all, knowing what to pursue to get the trophies can be a hassle.

Ad

Here are all of the Hades 2 achievements and the methods to unlock them for 100% completion.

All Hades 2 achievements and how to unlock them

Many achievements require you to complete side activities (Image via Supergiant Games)
Many achievements require you to complete side activities (Image via Supergiant Games)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Hades 2 has a total of 50 achievements on its trophy list, and unlocking them can be quite tricky. If you're interested in achieving 100% completion, here are the unlocking requirements:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  1. Breadth of Knowledge: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Breadth of Knowledge'
  2. Unassailable Insight: Fully upgrade all Arcana
  3. The Unseen Sentinel: Fulfill the Prophecy 'The Unseen Sentinel'
  4. Animal Whisperer: Recruit all Animal Familiars
  5. Beast Master: Fully upgrade all Animal Familiars
  6. Sentimental Value: Collect every Keepsake
  7. Goddess of Nightmares: Earn all other Achievements
  8. Improbable Outcomes: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Improbable Outcomes'
  9. Chaos in Hell: Clear the 'Great Chaos Below' Trial
  10. The Arms of Night: Fulfill the Prophecy 'The Arms of Night'
  11. Soothing Soak: Take one of your comrades to the Hot Springs
  12. Arcana of the Ages: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Arcana of the Ages'
  13. Natural Talent: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Natural Talent'
  14. Unrivaled Prowess: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Unrivaled Prowess'
  15. Sword of the Night: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Sword of the Night'
  16. Infinite Possibility: Clear 20 Chaos Trials
  17. Denizens of the Depths: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Denizens of the Depths'
  18. So Mote It Be: Cast 50 incantations at the Crossroads Cauldron
  19. Born to Win: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Born to Win'
  20. Witch of the Outskirts: Clear the City of Ephrya
  21. Witch of the Woods: Clear Erebus
  22. Witch of the Plains: Clear the Fields of Mourning
  23. Witch of the Depths: Clear Oceanus
  24. Witch of the Mountains: Clear Mount Olympus
  25. Witch of the Clouds: Clear the Summit
  26. Witch of the Abyss: Clear Tartarus
  27. Witch of the Waters: Clear the Rift of Thessaly
  28. Bearing Dark Gifts: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Bearing Dark Gifts'
  29. Familiar Confidant: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Familiar Confidant'
  30. Giving Back: Earn 10,000 Kudos
  31. Behold Night's Champion: Earn the first Gift of the Veil
  32. Mercy, Night's Executioner: Earn the second Gift of the Veil
  33. Golden Age: Reach the epilogue of the story
  34. Unfamiliar Forms: Alter the appearance of each Animal Familiar
  35. Catch of the Night: Take one of your comrades to the Fishing Pier
  36. Close Comrades: Forge a bond with 10 comrades
  37. Silk and Spitefulness: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Silk and Spitefulness'
  38. Haunted by the Past: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Haunted by the Past'
  39. Soundest of Sleepers: Fulfill the Prophecy ‘Soundest of Sleepers'
  40. Voice and Vanity: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Voice and Vanity'
  41. Unfinished Business: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Unfinished Business'
  42. Sheep's Clothing: Slay a Sister of the Dead while afflicted with Twilight Curse
  43. Mind for Magick: Gain 30 Grasp at the Altar of Ashes
  44. Fair Fight: Earn 1,000 Gold competing against Nemesis
  45. Hand of the Fates: Fulfill 60 Minor Prophecies
  46. Breaking Up the Band: Use Night Bloom to raise a Siren
  47. Dressed to Kill: Reach the final confrontation in an Arachne outfit
  48. Ambrosia for Two: Take one of your comrades to the Taverna
  49. Death to Chronos: Complete the lifelong task of the Princess of the Underworld
  50. Elysian Glory: Prevail in the Contest of Champions
Ad

Also read: Should you play Hades 2 with a controller or mouse and keyboard on PC?

That covers all the achievements in Hades 2 and the requirements to unlock them.

Check out more gaming news and updates from Sportskeeda:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications