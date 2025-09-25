Hades 2 trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

With the full release of Hades 2, players can now obtain numerous achievements by completing various tasks. While some can be unlocked by progressing straightforwardly, many require you to complete side activities, such as clearing Chaos Trials, casting incantations, and other tasks. All in all, knowing what to pursue to get the trophies can be a hassle.

Here are all of the Hades 2 achievements and the methods to unlock them for 100% completion.

All Hades 2 achievements and how to unlock them

Many achievements require you to complete side activities

Hades 2 has a total of 50 achievements on its trophy list, and unlocking them can be quite tricky. If you're interested in achieving 100% completion, here are the unlocking requirements:

Breadth of Knowledge: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Breadth of Knowledge' Unassailable Insight: Fully upgrade all Arcana The Unseen Sentinel: Fulfill the Prophecy 'The Unseen Sentinel' Animal Whisperer: Recruit all Animal Familiars Beast Master: Fully upgrade all Animal Familiars Sentimental Value: Collect every Keepsake Goddess of Nightmares: Earn all other Achievements Improbable Outcomes: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Improbable Outcomes' Chaos in Hell: Clear the 'Great Chaos Below' Trial The Arms of Night: Fulfill the Prophecy 'The Arms of Night' Soothing Soak: Take one of your comrades to the Hot Springs Arcana of the Ages: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Arcana of the Ages' Natural Talent: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Natural Talent' Unrivaled Prowess: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Unrivaled Prowess' Sword of the Night: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Sword of the Night' Infinite Possibility: Clear 20 Chaos Trials Denizens of the Depths: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Denizens of the Depths' So Mote It Be: Cast 50 incantations at the Crossroads Cauldron Born to Win: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Born to Win' Witch of the Outskirts: Clear the City of Ephrya Witch of the Woods: Clear Erebus Witch of the Plains: Clear the Fields of Mourning Witch of the Depths: Clear Oceanus Witch of the Mountains: Clear Mount Olympus Witch of the Clouds: Clear the Summit Witch of the Abyss: Clear Tartarus Witch of the Waters: Clear the Rift of Thessaly Bearing Dark Gifts: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Bearing Dark Gifts' Familiar Confidant: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Familiar Confidant' Giving Back: Earn 10,000 Kudos Behold Night's Champion: Earn the first Gift of the Veil Mercy, Night's Executioner: Earn the second Gift of the Veil Golden Age: Reach the epilogue of the story Unfamiliar Forms: Alter the appearance of each Animal Familiar Catch of the Night: Take one of your comrades to the Fishing Pier Close Comrades: Forge a bond with 10 comrades Silk and Spitefulness: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Silk and Spitefulness' Haunted by the Past: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Haunted by the Past' Soundest of Sleepers: Fulfill the Prophecy ‘Soundest of Sleepers' Voice and Vanity: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Voice and Vanity' Unfinished Business: Fulfill the Prophecy 'Unfinished Business' Sheep's Clothing: Slay a Sister of the Dead while afflicted with Twilight Curse Mind for Magick: Gain 30 Grasp at the Altar of Ashes Fair Fight: Earn 1,000 Gold competing against Nemesis Hand of the Fates: Fulfill 60 Minor Prophecies Breaking Up the Band: Use Night Bloom to raise a Siren Dressed to Kill: Reach the final confrontation in an Arachne outfit Ambrosia for Two: Take one of your comrades to the Taverna Death to Chronos: Complete the lifelong task of the Princess of the Underworld Elysian Glory: Prevail in the Contest of Champions

That covers all the achievements in Hades 2 and the requirements to unlock them.

