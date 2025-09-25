The cast of voice actors in Silent Hill F demonstrates how careful Konami and NeoBards were with casting. Major characters all receive voices that anchor them in the bizarre, hellish landscape of Ebisugaoka. The Japanese and English casts both offer something unique in terms of warmth, tension, or that eerie presence the game excels at.

Here’s a full look at all the characters and their voice actors in Silent Hill F.

Listing all characters and their voice actors in Silent Hill F

1) Shimizu Hinako

Hinako in Silent Hill F (Image via KONAMI)

Hinako is the heart and the protagonist of Silent Hill F. Once a bright child, she’s now a teenager burdened with the horrors creeping through her town. Her mix of fear, resilience, and vulnerability comes through in her performances.

Her English VA is voiced by Suzie Yeung, who was born in Boston and is widely recognized for her roles in Final Fantasy VII Remake: Episode Intermission, Chainsaw Man, and Persona 3 Reload.

The Japanese VA is Konatsu Kato, known for Wingman. As one of the voice actors in Silent Hill F, he brings a grounded and emotional touch to Hinako’s role.

2) Iwai Shu

Shu is Hinako’s closest friend, someone she calls a partner, and his background in medicine makes him a lifeline when the nightmare unfolds. The English VA is played by Nicholas Leung, who featured in Honkai: Star Rail, Stuck and The Prince of Tennis. Nicholas brings Shu’s mix of kindness and determination to life.

The Japanese VA is Natsuki Osaki, who is both an actor and a model. As one of the voice actors in Silent Hill F, Osaki provides Shu with a steady presence that balances his loyalty with quiet strength.

3) Nishida Rinko

Rinko is a rule-following student who secretly enjoys gossip and harbors feelings for Shu. Her character adds tension to the friendship circle. The English VA is played by Frankie Kevich, who is a Filipino-Polish performer from Vancouver. He studied at UCLA and has voiced characters in Apex Legends and Netflix’s Mermaid Magic.

On screen, she’s appeared in Suits LA and the upcoming The VelociPastor 2. She also directs projects that highlight strong female characters.

The Japanese VA is played by Yuuka Iijima, a Japanese actress who brings a layered energy to Rinko, balancing her playful curiosity with her hidden emotions.

4) Igarashi Sakuko

Sakuko, another of Hinako’s friends, has ties to ritual practices through her family’s Shinto shrine, making her role uniquely tied to Silent Hill’s supernatural themes. The English VA is played by Courtney Lin who is from San Diego and has voiced in Monster High, Pokemon Masters, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. She also works as a producer alongside her acting.

The Japanese VA is Eri Goda, who is known for Ajin and Far Cry New Dawn. Goda lends Sakuko a voice that connects tradition with the unease of Ebisugaoka’s rituals.

5) Kinuta Junko

Junko is Hinako’s older sister, often seen as the family’s golden child. She’s admired for her beauty and kindness, standing as a sharp contrast to Hinako’s struggles.

Stephanie Wong provides the English VA for Junko. She is a Chinese-American San Jose-born voice actress who also provided Kiwi's VA in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. She is a theatre graduate who infuses warmth and flexibility in playing Junko.

The Japanese VA is Nanako Mori, who is known for Megalo Box, Street Fighter V, and Fate/Grand Order. Mori gives Junko a polished, graceful tone that fits her role perfectly.

6) Fox Mask

Fox Mask is one of the most mysterious figures in Silent Hill F, guiding Hinako through the Dark Shrine and shielding her when he can. The English VA is Caleb Yen, who was born in Oklahoma. He has credits in Dinosaur World, The Prince of Tennis, and Squid Game. His voice captures Fox Mask’s balance of danger and protection.

The Japanese VA is Kazuaki Yasue, an actor tied to Ilink Private Limited and a member of KYOTO SAMURAI BOYS. Yasue has stage experience in The New Prince of Tennis Musical and Miracle Stage: Sanrio Boys.

As one of the voice actors in Silent Hill F, his theatrical background adds depth to Fox Mask’s enigmatic presence.

Additional voice actors in Silent Hill F

Gameplay still from Silent Hill F (Image via KONAMI)

Beyond the main cast, Silent Hill F also features supporting voice actors in Silent Hill F that add texture to the eerie world:

Dawn M. Bennett

GK Bowes

Howard Wang

Jason Linere White

Jennifer Sun Bell

Mick Lauer

Todd Haberkorn

Xanthe Huynh

That wraps up everything on all characters and their voice actors in Silent Hill F. For more game-related content, follow Sportskeeda.

