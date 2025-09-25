For fans waiting to see Logan in action, PlayStation just dropped the highly anticipated Marvel’s Wolverine gameplay trailer during the State of Play showcase. The game is scheduled to release exclusively on the PlayStation 5 in the fall of 2026. While the trailer hints at the story players are about to experience, it also reveals numerous subtle details that many viewers may have missed.

This article highlights crucial details that players may have missed from Marvel’s Wolverine gameplay trailer.

Hidden details in Marvel’s Wolverine gameplay trailer

1) Setting of Marvel’s Wolverine game

In the first few minutes of the trailer, Wolverine is seen walking towards "Princess Bar." For those unfamiliar, Princess Bar is owned by Patch and is located in the city of Madripoor, which is also seen in the comic series. Wolverine often visited this bar, infamous for its criminal activities. In another scene, he is seen fighting outside the bar.

Players may get to see several locations in Madripoor (Image via Insomniac Games)

This somewhat indicates that players can explore several locations in Madripoor throughout the game. In addition to that, the trailer showcases other areas like Squamish (a location in Colombia) and several parts of Canada, which may also be part of the story that players can visit or explore during missions.

2) Appearance of Reavers as enemies

In Marvel’s Wolverine gameplay trailer, Wolverine is seen fighting cybernetic enemies. These are Reavers, cyborg-enhanced group criminals and mercenaries who have a strong storyline in the Wolverine lore. Players who watched the Logan movie would recall the Reavers' appearance.

A still of the gameplay where Wolverine is fighting Reavers (Image via Insomniac Games)

From what we see in the gameplay trailer, players may frequently encounter such enemies as they progress through the story. However, as seen, Wolverine easily smashes their head and arms, which suggests they are not strong.

3) Possible link to Uncanny X-Men 229

In one section of Marvel’s Wolverine gameplay trailer, players can see Wolverine riding a bike. If they pause at the right moment, they will spot the number plate of the bike, which reads "229."

Possible hint of Uncanny X Men 229 (Image via Insomniac Games)

This likely indicates "Uncanny X Men 229," which tells the story of the X-Men ambushing the Reavers after they commit a bank robbery. It suggests that the narrative of the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine game may somewhat draw inspiration from this comic, especially with the Reavers as one of the villains.

3) Brutal gameplay in a semi-open environment

The trailer makes it clear that Marvel’s Wolverine is going to be a brutal title, featuring intense fights, head-crushing action, and bloodshed throughout the gameplay. What's more interesting is that players can expect a semi-open environment similar to that found in the Marvel Spider-Man games.

The game is likely to be brutal with intense fights in a semi-open world (Image via Insomniac Games)

As seen in the video, Logan jumps over the roofs of buildings, explores different areas of the city, and fights enemies. Apart from that, the game also features environmental destruction, which is another plus point for fans who are eagerly waiting to use Wolverine's claws.

4) Cinematic action at every turn of the gameplay

Needless to say, the gameplay is packed with cinematic sequences. From leaping off buildings to destroying the environment, the way Wolverine takes on his enemies feels truly cinematic. Players can expect some intense and nail-biting fights as they progress through the story.

Players can expect cinematic action from the upcoming title (Image via Insomniac Games)

Additionally, bikes, as viewers have seen in the gameplay trailer, may be available for use depending on situations. Fortunately, the developers have retained the iconic yellow and black suit for Wolverine, which fans would appreciate.

5) Appearance of Omega Red and Mystique as antagonists

Players will have the opportunity to fight against two of the strongest enemies, Omega Red and Mystique, in this title. In the middle section of the trailer, Omega Red attacks Wolverine with punches and kicks after jumping off from a rooftop.

The appearance of Omega Red and Mystique is confirmed (Image via Insomniac Games)

Based on lore, Omega Red is a mutant who has superhuman strength, durability, and stamina, along with the ability to secrete Death Spores, which can easily kill a human being. In another scene, one of the Reavers is revealed to be Mystique. She is another antagonist that players can expect to face during their journey.

6) Sentinel is likely the main antagonist

The biggest reveal actually comes towards the end of the trailer, showcasing the massive Sentinel. Although his appearance is brief, it looks like Sentinel may be the main antagonist or boss Wolverine will face off against.

Players can expect to face off against the giant Sentinel in Marvel’s Wolverine (Image via Insomniac Games)

Sentinel is the invention of Bolivar Trask, who played a crucial role in the X-Men series. He serves as a supervillain, particularly an anti-mutant activist who believes that mutants are a clear threat to human civilization.

7) Appearance of Trask in Marvel’s Wolverine gameplay trailer

Throughout Marvel’s Wolverine gameplay trailer, several hints indicate that Bolivar Trask and his organization play a major role in the game. Firstly, as mentioned, the main antagonist is perhaps the Sentinel, which is linked with Trask. Trask is not only the creator of the Sentinels but also developed various robotic weapons used to kill mutants.

Bolivar Trask and his industry have some connection with Marvel’s Wolverine (Image via Insomniac Games)

In one scene of the gameplay trailer, players will notice Wolverine jumping off his bike to attack a soldier on top of a truck. If they pause the video at that moment, they will notice that the soldier's armor bears Trask's name on both the front and back.

In another scene, Wolverine is seen hanging from a cable in front of a large building, which also mentions the Trask Industries logo and name, suggesting that Trask may be involved in the game, directly or indirectly.

That concludes our breakdown of Marvel’s Wolverine gameplay trailer.

