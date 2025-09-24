Saros release date revealed at PlayStation State of Play

The PlayStation State of Play showcase kicked off in style with the reveal of Saros, a brand-new third-person action title by Housemarque. The game was originally teased in February 2025 and has now returned with an extended gameplay showcase that ended with the long-awaited announcement of its release date. Saros is officially set to release exclusively for PlayStation 5 on March 20, 2026.
On that note, here’s everything we know about the game so far.
Everything you need to know about Saros
Saros takes place in the fictional world of Carcosa, a planet that is locked under a permanent eclipse. The protagonist of the game is Arjun Devraj, an enforcer who is caught in a battle for survival as he uncovers the secrets of this world. The voice actor for Arjun is Rahul Kohli, who has lent his voice to popular titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Fortnite Battle Royale, and more.
The gameplay continues Housemarque's third-person action tradition but with several new mechanics, as showcased at the State of Play event. Arjun's combat suit supports fast dashes, jumps, and many unique melee attack combos. The Soltari Shield absorbs incoming projectiles, and all the absorbed energy fuels your weapon.
Arjun also has a Second Chance ability, which, once unlocked, can be used to rise back up from your first death in a mission.
Beyond the fast-paced action, the game also seems to have a promising narration. You can expect several cinematic cutscenes and details throughout the world of Carcosa. The tone of the game will be further supported by its sound design and composition by Grammy-winning composer Sam Slater.
That's everything you need to know about Salos. For more information about the game, you can check out the official PlayStation blog here.
