Roccia in Wuthering Waves is a 5-star Havoc unit that uses Gauntlets as her weapon. She is an amazing sub-DPS and support unit that can buff the main DPS's Basic Attack DMG and Havoc DMG bonuses. She is also easy to build and there are many good weapon options for her in the game. This includes 5-star, 4-star, and F2P weapons.

This article lists the best Gauntlets for Roccia in Wuthering Waves.

7 best weapons for Roccia in Wuthering Waves

1) Tragicomedy

Tragicomedy (Image via Kuro Games)

Tragicomedy is a 5-star Gauntlet and Roccia's signature weapon. It is her best weapon option in the game since it provides everything she needs. Tragicomedy's second stat gives a Crit Rate bonus while the passive significantly increases the wielder's ATK. Furthermore, the character's Heavy Attack DMG bonus increases after they use Basic Attack or cast Intro Skill.

Tragicomedy is a limited weapon so it will only be available on the weapon banner when Roccia is on rate up.

2) Verity's Handle

Verity's Handle (Image via Kuro Games)

Verity's Handle is a great 5-star alternative for Roccia. This Gauntlet also has a second stat Crit Rate bonus, and the passive grants a decent amount of Attribute DMG bonus, which is good for increasing the wielder's overall damage. The Resonance Liberation DMG bonus won't be useful on Roccia since most of her damage is considered Heavy Attack DMG, but the weapon is still a good option.

3) Abyss Surges

Abyss Surges (Image via Kuro Games)

Abyss Surges is a decent weapon option for Roccia in Wuthering Waves. While it doesn't have any Crit stats or Heavy Attack DMG bonuses, it provides a significant ATK boost and increases Energy Regen, which helps with smoother rotation.

4) Celestial Spiral

Celestial Spiral (Image via Kuro Games)

Celestial Spiral is one of Roccia's best 4-star weapons, providing a ton of ATK from both its second stat and passive. The weapon also offers a decent amount of Resonance Energy.

5) Stonard

Stonard (Image via Kuro Games)

Stonard is a 4-star weapon and a decent option for Roccia because of the Crit Rate stats since it will maximize the buffs from her Resonance Liberation. The remaining buffs are not that good on the First Mate of the Fool's Troupe. Stonard is also a Battle Pass and it is not worth spending money on but you can use it if you already have it.

6) Marcato

Marcato (Image via Kuro Games)

Marcato is a good weapon for Energy Regen stats and it also ensures smoother rotation.

7) Gauntlets of Night

Gauntlets of Night (Image via Kuro Games)

Gauntlets of Night is the best F2P weapon for Roccia. It provides a decent amount of ATK boost and is a viable choice until you can find better options.

